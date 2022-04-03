EVERYONE DESERVES a second chance, and that includes Carl Connor.
His first attempt at one of hardest jobs in the world, fatherhood, ended badly.
He is the father of Jaden Connor, who was shot and killed two years ago during a home invasion on Central Street in Manchester. Jaden died at 17.
Connor now works with dozens of teenagers at Project Connect, a teen center that opened last December in Manchester. Its explicit goal is reducing gun violence in Manchester.
Connor meets, connects with and helps kids much like Jaden. Kids from lousy families. Kids who live in poverty. Kids at a risk for violence, either as victims or perpetrators.
“I act like they’re Jaden, like my children, no different,” he said when I visited Project Connect last week. “It’s ironic. I lost a son and gained 20, 30, 40 more children.”
Project Connect occupies a storefront at the Granite Square complex at the corner of Granite and Main streets. It is operated by My Turn, a nonprofit, youth-improvement organization that also runs an alternative high school, adult education and job training center at the same location.
Kids who show up at the teen center can play video games. They can produce hip hop tracks in a music studio. They can get help with their homework. They take field trips to destinations such as a Celtics game. They can eat all sorts of food (Dominos pizza the night I visited).
“It’s a chill spot. We joke around, get in the mood and put down a song real quick,” said Mickey Caterson, 19, who was in the sound studio with two middle school students recently.
Some 120 youth have visited Project Connect since it opened. It has a core group of 20 to 30, and another 20 to 30 who are frequent visitors.
Connor and his fellow workers don’t ask much of the kids. For example, they don’t ask them to clean up.
They can’t get kicked out, even for fighting, although warring guests will come and leave at different times, what Director Allison Joseph calls air-traffic control.
“These kids can’t get kicked out, because if they get kicked out there’s nowhere else for them to go,” Joseph said.
And if they’re kicked out they end up on the street, where temptation will find them.
“To be honest,” Caterson said, “anybody who wants to be a gangbanger in Manchester, it’s not too hard.”
Police Chief Allen Aldenberg mentioned My Turn in his 2021 annual report, and the police department has funneled $30,000 in federal Project Safe Neighborhoods to Project Connect.
In the annual report, Aldenberg notes the program uses “specialists with lived-experience to connect with” the youth.
Connor, who is 40, pulls out his phone and shows a photo of him and nine friends, taken in their late teens. Two have been shot and killed; one committed suicide; six, including Connor, have been to prison.
By the time people end up in the custody of the Department of Corrections, he said, it’s too late. “The correction starts here, instead of incorrection,” Connor said.
Connor has a burly physique. He wears his hair short. His face is stoic, with a hint of sadness.
Once, he said, he was driving home a youth who was railing on about life. They passed the spot where Jaden died.
“I know you’ve got a lot going on,” he told the teen. “You’re alive for a reason.”
Although he works an afternoon-evening shift Monday through Saturday, if a kid is in a crisis on a Sunday, he’ll open up the center. His work can be as simple as listening to a teen’s problems and then asking about it two days later.
“I just father them. No one else does that,” he said. Some of the people at My Turn know about Jaden.
Branhon Winslow, who is 13, said Connor once asked him about Jaden; Winslow knew him through others, he said. The father told Winslow that he missed his dead son.
“I don’t ask about that,” said the normally talkative Caterson, who grew uneasy when I asked. “That’s none of my business.”
Joseph said she knew Connor growing up. Both their families participated in Pop Warner football. They reconnected by chance when he delivered a DoorDash order to a My Turn meeting.
Jaden had just died. Originally, she asked his advice about structuring Project Connect.
Eventually, she hired Connor, along with Travis Turcotte, who, like Connor, has a troubled background. Sure, the program also has its social workers, who do the intake, assessments and report writing that are de rigueur in this line of work.
As for the next Jadens, they’ll leave that to Connor and Turcotte.
“The buzzword in this work is credible messenger,” Joseph said. “That’s what they are.”