THREE YEARS AGO in August, the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was aflame. A police officer shot a knife-wielding Black man multiple times at a traffic stop, and video of the shooting went viral.
Speeches and marches followed, as well as lawlessness and arson. The shooting furthered the distrust that many minorities feel toward police, and it gave rise to stand-your-ground superhero Kyle Rittenhouse.
I know Kenosha and was sad to see the hate and destruction.
My twin brother lived there for a couple of decades, and I visited him several times. Kenosha is a lot like Manchester. People are friendly and easygoing.
The working class population hovers around 100,000, and it’s overshadowed by an out-of-state metropolis about an hour away.
In February 2020, Manchester could have easily been Kenosha, the prequel.
Six months before Kenosha, Manchester police officers answered a domestic disturbance call at the Elmwood Gardens housing project.
Three officers ended up with stab wounds, allegedly at the hands of Akwasi Owusu, a Black man who was 18 at the time. The three officers didn’t shoot, so Manchester didn’t make the nightly news.
“Did they revert to their training and intentionally not escalate to deadly force? 100 percent,” Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said last week.
Initially, Hillsborough County prosecutors charged Owusu with three charges of first-degree assault, a serious enough crime to carry enhanced penalties (10 to 30 years) when the victims are police officers.
But Owusu’s psychiatric illness has become a key part of the case, which has gone sideways for prosecutors. So in January 2021, prosecutors obtained indictments for attempted murder, a charge that carries the possibility of life in prison.
The attempted murder charge is too much, said Owusu’s older sister, Patricia Aidoo, who lives with him in their Elmwood Gardens apartment.
“I think he needs help. The type of help he needed, we didn’t know how to help him,” said Aidoo, whom Owusu choked the day before police were called.
By the end of 2020, Owusu had been treated at the state psychiatric hospital and allowed to return home.
He is now under the care of the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and works at McDonald’s, according to court papers.
Defendant quiet, withdrawn
Owusu and his family emigrated from the west African country of Ghana to the United States when he was about 4 years old. He attended Manchester schools, landed on the Memorial High School honor roll for the first two years and played on the basketball team.
He has one blemish on his record: driving without a license about seven months before the arrest.
Aidoo said her brother is quiet and withdrawn. He spends too much time in his room playing video games; he tried to strangle her after she took away his PlayStation, she said.
On the day police were called, he was blasting music and yelling that he was invincible, she said.
“Everything he did that day wasn’t him,” Aidoo said. “He saw all of us as ants. He didn’t see us as human beings. He said, ‘Do you know who I am, I’m the king of ….’ ” She never heard of the place he claimed to rule.
He still does not say much, Aidoo said. She was not aware of his trial, which is scheduled to start Monday, until contacted by a reporter.
She doesn’t want her brother in prison. She thinks he should be on some tightly monitored routine such as probation.
Neither prosecutors nor defense lawyers would speak for this article, citing the upcoming trial.
Chief: Charge appropriate
Aldenberg has no problem with the attempted murder charges.
“It happens on the street. You stab somebody in the side like that, you could kill them,” Aldenberg said. But he also said the entire situation is sad, and it appears that Owusu has psychiatric problems
“There still need to be consequences for that behavior,” he said.
The officer most seriously hurt, Brendan Langton, suffered a partially collapsed lung and was out of work for about two months. The least injured was Keith Shields, who needed three stitches on his forehead and recovered enough to attend Owusu’s court arraignment the following day.
Both are now detectives. The third officer, Olivia LaCroix, left police work earlier this year. The attack had nothing to do with her departure, Aldenberg said.
The case docket shows a series of filings by prosecutors and defense attorneys trying to gain advantage in the case. Psychiatric findings. Challenges to those findings. Attempted murder indictments. Insanity defense. A bifurcated trial. The latest: a self-defense claim.
This winter, both sides held an informal settlement conference. It was unproductive, and a 22-page report is sealed from public access, as is much of the court file.
Aidoo said she realizes what can happen when police confront Black men. When police came to her apartment, they ordered everyone out and went upstairs.
Officers were screaming. Her brother was screaming that he was a king and no one could take him.
“I was scared that day, scared when I stood outside,” she said. “All I was doing was praying that it not get to that.”