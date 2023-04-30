Patricia Aidoo
Patricia Aidoo of Manchester at the home she shares with her brother.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

THREE YEARS AGO in August, the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was aflame. A police officer shot a knife-wielding Black man multiple times at a traffic stop, and video of the shooting went viral.

Speeches and marches followed, as well as lawlessness and arson. The shooting furthered the distrust that many minorities feel toward police, and it gave rise to stand-your-ground superhero Kyle Rittenhouse.