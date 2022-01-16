GLOOM THRIVES nowadays, but we in Manchester have an escape hatch.
A place just off the road.
A place to mute the phone and spiritually download the scene of a sheet of ice crusting over a still lake lined by fir-covered hillsides.
A place to enjoy the waddle of a duck across ice, the soar of a gull, the warmth of sunshine on a cold January afternoon.
Massabesic Front Park can calm all sorts of melancholy. And not only is the scenery beautiful and the water clean, but the park is spotless.
Not even a cigarette butt lasts for long at Massabesic Front Park, thanks to a crew of friends who have unofficially commandeered responsibilities for parkside spotlessness.
“I had nothing better to do. I was retired, and I wanted something to do,” said Dick Gauthier, a Vietnam veteran, one-time air-traffic controller and retired post office clerk whom I met at the park recently.
The city department that manages the park, Manchester Water Works, said Gauthier and company have been active for two years. But Gauthier said he’s been active much longer, nearly a dozen.
“It makes my day,” said Leo Boucher, 72, who started two years ago after retiring as the driver of a Pepsi truck.
This time of year, Boucher starts around 7:15 a.m., just about sunrise. Gauthier and Dan Robitaille start in midafternoon. Robitaille is the only one of the regulars with a job; he is the building maintenance guy at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Divorced, he has nothing better to do with his time, he said.
They wield picker sticks to prevent abusing their back muscles and spine.
They corral empty beer and soda cans, pizza boxes, fishing worm containers and coffee cups.
They’ve found furniture and tools. All have found cash; Gauthier claimed a $100 bill once.
And they gather the unseemly — hypodermic needles, unfurled condoms, women’s underwear.
On weekdays, a trip around the parking lot, shorefront and front lawn can fill as little as a flimsy plastic grocery bag.
But on weekends and holidays, they’ll fill trash bags. Thanksgiving weekend provided detritus for 17 trash bags, said Robitaille. Like a hound dog on a scent, he will follow litter trails to the Massabesic traffic circle and down Route 121 toward Auburn.
“I’m always amazed at how much people litter. As much as we have wonderful people who pick up, we have people who litter. It’s almost a symbiotic relationship,” said John O’Neil, manager of watershed land and property for Manchester Water Works, which owns the park.
They’re not the only people who clean the park, O’Neill stressed.
Civic groups and organizations such as Girl Scouts will ask to clean the park. But they usually come en masse on one day. With Massabesic Front Park now clean, Water Works sends volunteers to one of the other gated entrances — there are 90 — to the massive Water Works-owned watershed.
Meanwhile, the gang keeps an eye on other things.
Dana Filip, a Water Works patrol officer, said the three aren’t afraid to speak up when someone’s standing in the water or letting their dog off the leash. But Robitaille said he leaves litter bugs alone.
“You can walk up to the door (of a parked car), pick up a butt, walk away, then come back and there will be more,” he said. He just picks it up and doesn’t say anything.
Of course, the more they are out there, the wider their circle of friends and fellow park users. At one point, they greet Donna Poole and Eric Carlson, who are walking their dogs.
“I don’t think I’d have the courage (to litter),” joked Carlson, as he conversed with Robitaille and marveled over his efforts.
“He’s a little crazy,” Carlson said, “a good crazy.”