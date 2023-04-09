City Matters: Looking for beauty in the rugged city

WE LIVE IN a beautiful state. Granite-edged mountain peaks that pierce sun-brightened skies. Still lakes and rhythmic ocean waves that calm troubled souls. Forests that quiver in emergent green in springtime and glow in lush fruit colors when the weather cools.
But what of our cities? What of their beauty?
We city dwellers rely less on nature, more on man, for beauty. We do so in what we build —our homes, our workplaces, our gathering spots.
Of course they serve a purpose: shelter, work, commerce. But they also provide beauty.
So here is my second look at Manchester building designs. Last week, I wrote about standout buildings; buildings by their size or design that can’t be ignored, whether good or bad.
My third and final column on Queen City architecture next time will focus on the ugly. But this week, I seek the beautiful.
I have no training in architecture. Rather, I’ve consulted with a few architects to give their impressions of our built environment. Like with my first column, I’m concentrating on works 60 years or younger.
Lowell Hall
Year completed: 2009
Architect: Dennis Mires, PA
Manchester has so much history that a lot of projects involve adaptive reuse.
Rather than tear down a historic building, it is repaired, repurposed and expanded. Families in Transition has used adaptive reuse at several locations, most notably the conversion of a South Beech Street church into apartments.
Lowell Hall is the largest building of the New England College Institute of Art and Design, which is located downtown.
The reuse involved repairing and upgrading a 19th-century, two-story brick building, which had housed the city’s first high school. Builders moved it closer to the street. Behind it rises a six-story multipurpose building wrapped in varying textures of metal siding.
Rust-colored window awnings complement the brick from the front building. The rear of the newer building includes a brick façade halfway up the structure. And the western roof pitches up to draw more sun into an activity room.
The six prism-colored banners stand out on the southside of the building, which filter out glare and strong westerly sun. At night, cool blue lights on the façade add to the aura.
“It’s a mix of history and the progressive,” one architect said. And it’s got an attitude. This is what an art school should be.
Hillsborough County Superior Court
Year completed: 2018
Architect: Lavallee Brensinger Architects
This project involved the asbestos abatement and entire remodeling of a courthouse built in 1969.
The main feature of the building is the glass-paneled front. Rows of glass panes vary in width, and the dividers between the panes alternate with aluminum on the horizontal and a subtle, black vertical moulding.
The exterior features corduroy concrete. Pillars support an awning over the entryway, and a cantilevered awning stretches from the roof over the glass façade.
“It makes the building more public and transparent. Courts are such a mystery to most people,” one architect said.
And the use of wood on interior walls provides warmth and user friendliness to a place that can be pretty terrifying to many visitors.
Unfortunately, the site suffered back in 2020 when state officials grew aghast at homeless people camping on the property. Their solution: a cold, metal fence that looks like prison bars and protects every blade of grass.
What’s that about warmth and friendliness?
Expansion, Currier Museum of Art
Year completed: 2008
Architect: Ann Beha Architects (Boston)
This expansion was the second of the museum, which is located in a North End neighborhood that includes single-family homes, two old-folks homes, a synagogue, a school and offices.
A courtyard, two-stories of glass panels and open lobby reconfigured the entrance. Gallery space expanded the opposite end of the building.
The work refocused the entire interior of the museum to the Winter Garden, an open, indoor space with an outdoor feel made possible with light-filtering walls and roofing materials.
“You go through all the galleries, and you’re aware of the courtyard,” one architect said.
On the exterior, modern materials complement the original limestone in color and proportion.
“It’s very tastefully done,” one architect said.
Another said the expansion added to the visual presence of the museum while remaining respectful of the neighborhood.
St. Mary’s Bank headquarters
Year completed: 2013
Architect: Lavallee Brensinger Architects
Confidence, strength, community presence. Those are some of the attributes anyone expects of an organization that holds their money. So strong stone pillars and transparent glass are the design points of the headquarters building for St. Mary’s Bank.
The standout design feature is the curves.
The front of the building, along with its glass panels, curve. And the roof-line curves skyward, pointing either up to the West Side neighborhoods that founded the credit union, or more abstractly, upward as in a growing economy.
Designwise, the building takes a risk for the McGregor Street intersection, which includes one working mill and the reconverted Mill West.
St. Mary’s has no brick, which, as I’ve mentioned, is almost mandatory for Manchester architecture.
“Not everything is going to be brick. You need things that are to keep it interesting,” one architect said.
Inside, the towering glass walls in a two-story atrium-lobby. The one drawback is the light-shaded wood that doesn’t hold up against the hefty stonework.
Yet, that doesn’t take away from the presence of the exterior.