City Matters: Manchester buildings - to have beauty, you need its counterpart

MICHELANGELO, VAN GOGH, Monet. We associate them with their masterpieces.
But were all their creations perfect? I doubt it. I’m sure they had their bad days. Some had bad years.
And if something didn’t work as planned, it would be easy enough to take sledgehammer to stone or razor to canvas and quietly junk their mistake.
Not so with architects. We, the public, are stuck with their designs, the standouts, the beautiful, and the ugly.
About those ugly ones. Maybe they looked good on paper but didn’t deliver as promised.
Maybe they haven’t held up against one of the most difficult challenges, the test of time. Maybe the owner didn’t give a damn about aesthetics.
But we have some ugly buildings in the city.
This is my third and final look at Manchester building designs. The past two weeks I wrote about standout buildings; buildings by their size or design that can’t be ignored, whether good or bad, and the most beautiful buildings in the city.
Norris Cotton Federal Building
Year built: 1976
Architect: Koehler and Isaac
Nothing says foreboding government better than this monstrosity, built by the federal government in the decade that gave us the fall of Saigon and Watergate.
This building is box-shaped. It has the color of April mud. Its stone and concrete barriers, stairwells and patios make it look cold even on a July day. One side of the building lacks any windows at all.
The top floor features an overhang and opaque windows through which I’m certain federal agents monitor our every move.
“It’s a federal building. Security was at the forefront,” one architect said. “There’s no transparency. It looks like a fearless fortress.”
Just as bad is the former police station right across the street. Also built in 1976, the brick and concrete fort is so unwelcoming, so inflexible that the owner needs to demolish it before building apartments on site.
Brady Sullivan Plaza
Year opened: 1972
Architect: Welton, Beckett and Associates (New York)
The other day I saw a dreamy, marketing-type picture of the city skyline. The Brady Sullivan Plaza glowed warmly, thanks to the gourd-toned rays of the low afternoon sun.
But that’s the problem. It is a 20-story building in a city where five stories is considered tall; it should stand on its own. But the best we can hope for the city’s first skyscraper and its monotone, steel-and-glass exterior is a reflection.
“Not a lot of creativity in that one,” said one architect.
“That one is a corporate knockoff. Probably built 10 times somewhere else,” said another. “No character, just a high rise.”
Compare to the other two office-building skyscrapers. The stone and glass Brady Sullivan Tower with its late Art Deco front. And the brick and limestone ledges on the City Hall Plaza tower. Both are distinctive, both have character.
Center of New Hampshire office tower
Year completed: 1985
Architect: Arenco, Inc. (Amherst)
Two big problems with this curved, seven-story office building. One is inaccessibility. Sure, it’s got a lot of glass, but it reflects outward, about as friendly as a state trooper who’s pulled you over for speeding.
And the curvature along Granite Street looks as if the Center of New Hampshire is turning its back on everything south of the established downtown.
“From the 1950s to 1990s, we lost our way a little bit,” one designer said.
The Center of New Hampshire was built before the SNHU Arena. When it was built, city officials enacted a zoning change that gives them more say over building design around the arena. Don’t expect regulators to accept blank walls and mirrored windows. More desirable: transparent windows, doors and activity, especially on the street level. The goal is to make an area that is pedestrian-friendly and approachable.
143 High Ridge Road
Year completed: 1950; remodeled 1985.
Architect: Unknown
Until now, I’ve avoided comment on single family residences. For example, I don’t jump up to praise the two Frank Lloyd Wright houses in Manchester. They’re tiny and have become so dated that they’re museum pieces, literally.
But this model of California excess can’t be ignored.
A lot of houses on this hillside North End street feature windows that look west to the city and the hills farther off. That is understandable.
Beyond that, everything seems out of place in New Hampshire.
A retaining wall made of vertical stone plates. Geometric shapes on an unnecessary roof-top wall. A glassed-in spiral staircase that leads to the roof. An entrance in rich, dark wood that fails to bring space ship Extravagance down to earth.
“Somebody got creative; all the trendy things at one time,” said an architect.
1850 Elm St.
Year completed: 1985
Architect: ITIL Associates
What is this North End office building trying to be? It is a flat roof, two-story building, but it’s main architectural feature is the eave of a pitched roof — on the first floor.
It seems to be hiding the one feature desired by everyone who toils in an office – windows. And its split level layout harkens back to those halcyon Brady Bunch, baby boomer times.
Its best feature is the landscaping that hides it as best as possible.
“I’m not sure what they were trying to do,” one architect said.