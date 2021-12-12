IF YOU BELIEVE in Santa Claus, this is a happy time of year.
But if your faith goes deeper and you’re Christian, Christmas means a lot more: divine incarnation — Word made flesh — and all the wonders that flowed forth.
Pretty heavy stuff, so of course believers want to gather to worship and celebrate later this month.
That can’t happen at a small church in Bedford.
Unless a judge rules otherwise, the members of the New Hope Christian Fellowship, about three dozen people, won’t be worshipping in the living room of the house they bought last year and started converting into a church.
They are under a cease and desist order from the town of Bedford. You’d think that Bedford would be grateful and welcome churches. After all, it has lots of money, good schools and the area’s only Whole Foods.
But in October, the town officially forbade the congregation from gathering anywhere on the property — including existing space not under construction — to worship.
Public worship could only resume once the construction passed town inspections, the town said.
The town even taxed the property, arguing it wasn’t a church until the work was complete and the town decreed it so.
The town has backed off its tax stance and will refund the $15,000 that the church paid in protest. But there is little hope that New Hope will host a Christmas worship service this month.
“It’s very disheartening. We can’t see any reason for it,” said Alan Goedecke, an elder and treasurer of the church.
Goedecke — he’s the guy waltzing out a “one room at a time” on TV commercials for the family-owned Goedecke Paint and Decorating — is the point man for the church in this dispute.
He and other volunteers are slowly constructing the new worship space. He attends court hearings. And he will readily discuss the church-vs.-state battle quietly raging in the town where he works and owns a business.
The church sits on land on the western end of Bedford, far from the town center or its River Road commercial strip. Located off Route 101, the property offers soul-calming views of the forested Mount Uncanoonuc and the still water of Ash Bog, circled in late autumn by gray dormant grasses and bare trees.
The church has sunk $750,000 into its new home so far, Goedecke said.
In August, Manchester lawyer Michael Tierney sued the town on behalf of New Hope.
The church understands it needs an inspection and occupancy permit once construction is completed, Tierney said. In the meantime, it wants to use the living room of the existing house, which isn’t part of the construction, for worship space.
The town won’t speak to me. Town Manager Rick Sawyer only confirmed the tax status via email. I emailed Town Council Chairman David Gilbert and asked for a call. He wrote that he couldn’t comment. (I told him he could; he just didn’t want to.)
Town planning director Rebecca Hebert testified about the issue in Hillsborough County Superior Court last week. Continually, Hebert said she was following the town rules.
“We’re pretty clear you can’t hold church services for the public until the work is completed,” she said at one point.
But when pressed for safety reasons for denying the use, she muttered something about no handicapped access, the hazards of a stray ladder on a construction site and the dangerous Sunday morning traffic on Route 101.
Tierney has argued that the town’s actions violate the state constitution, the free exercise clause of the U.S. Constitution and federal laws designed to protect churches from discrimination in land-use laws.
If an occupancy permit wasn’t needed to use the house as a home, he said, the town can’t require one to use the house as a church.
The town has said it’s not being unfair to the church, and any non-residential use would face the same scrutiny.
“This is true whether the new use is for commercial, political, social or, in this case, religious use,” wrote Manchester lawyer Donald Smith in court filings submitted by Bedford.
To Goedecke, the town’s actions make no sense. If a business expands its warehouse, it doesn’t have to close its showroom while the work goes on.
Also, the town has the ability to issue a temporary occupancy permit. It hasn’t acted on the church’s request for one.
“They’re just stuck on this Certificate of Occupancy rule that they made. They’re looking at a rule book, the same rule for 75 people as 500. There’s got to be some reasonableness here,” Goedecke said.
Meanwhile, New Hope members meet at a temporary worship space, but Goedecke won’t say where. Tierney said he doesn’t want the town shutting that space down.
Goedecke assured me the Southern Baptist congregation will have a Christmas Eve service, whether in secret space or their own property. It will be an intimate service: Bible stories, prayer, a small hand-bell choir accompanied by Goedecke on a trombone.
And they will await a decision from on high, in this case from Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi. At the close of the hearing last Wednesday, Nicolosi promised to do her best to render a decision by Dec. 25.
“But I’m not going to guarantee it,” she said.