NATURALLY, I HAVE written articles that I ended up regretting.
One was last October where, given the mood of the Halloween season, I highlighted a rather spooky, abandoned house that was being overtaken by vegetation and homeless (ghosts?).
I had hoped the owner would do something responsible — fix up the house or tear it down. Within days he hired a crew. The work was cosmetic, or anti-cosmetic as the case might be. They stripped all the bushes, vines and vegetation, which had at least added a shade of green mascara to an eyesore.
So now, the neighborhood gets to gaze at peeling paint, rotted siding and — until a couple of weeks ago — people still going in and out.
“Everything about it is disgusting. You walk by, you see parts falling off,” said Patrick Lessard, co-owner of the nearby Bike Barn. About two weeks ago, someone boarded a broken window and locked the doors after police busted someone stealing copper piping, he said.
A local real estate agent, Greg Powers, said he worked with the owner for a while. They last talked in mid-July, when Candia resident Tom Keating said it would be ready for listing in a week, Powers said.
“Every problem has a price. I could sell this house; how much is another question,” Powers said. Among the problems: the building housed a former meth lab.
According to the latest revaluation, the city thinks it is worth $263,500, a 67% jump in its current tax value.
Meanwhile, if there is any promise for the future, tendrils of vines are starting to climb the exterior. Likely fertilized by meth-lab soil, the place should be back to what it was by about this time next year.
No love in Lovers Lane
North End neighbors continue to be at odds over Lovers Lane, a dirt-path shortcut that links two parallel streets — Whitford and Walnut Hill.
In May, I wrote about “no trespassing” signs that the owner of the Lovers Lane land, Dennis Demers, had placed along the path. Pedestrians, bicyclists and dog walkers ignored the sign and kept cutting through, but it was obviously going to escalate.
Three weeks ago, a pile of unnavigable boulders, logs and dirt was dumped at the Whitford Road entrance to the path, neighbors said. And last week, as neighbors were standing around, city Water Works dump trucks drove onto the property and deposited several loads of dirt on Lovers Lane.
“It’s depressing,” said Tom Bosies, who sidestepped the piles as he crossed Lovers Lane last week. Residents say the pathway is the only way for pedestrians to get from one neighborhood to another without venturing to the dreaded upper Union Street.
With the dirt piles now blocking the pathway, pedestrians are treading on the lawn of Demers’ neighbor to the west. “He’s yelling; it’s getting more contentious,” said Denise Rudman, who lives on Whitford Street.
The neighbors have also paid a retainer to a lawyer with land-use expertise, Jason Reimers of Concord.
Kearney Street resident Stephanie Ricchi said the best strategy may be to pursue a prescriptive easement, which recognizes the Lovers Lane use of multiple years.
Meanwhile, Manchester Water Works said it will provide dirt to anyone who wants it. The dirt comes out of the ground during a water main break.
“He’s the property owner. He does with it whatever he wants as long as it’s legal,” said Water Works Director Phil Croasdale. The city delivered it because it was transporting a pile from Queen City Avenue to Lake Shore Road, so the trucks just detoured to the Demers property, he said.
The pathway is actually over a Water Works easement, meaning nothing can be built along a 30-foot-wide swath.
Justice for Chandler
The murderer of Chandler Innarelli remains a mystery.
He was 22 when shot dead while warming up a car in a Bell Street alley in February 2020. His mother, Amy Innarelli, continues to paper the center city neighborhood with posters that encourage residents normally wary of police to open up.
Innarelli encourages them by spreading good vibes about her son.
In June, a three-on-three basketball tournament in his name drew 26 teams.
This summer, orange ribbons with the message “Justice for Chandler” appeared on the chain-link fencing over six city overpasses. The Justice for Chandler Facebook page has hit 11,000 followers.
And this Saturday, two Chandler’s Ride motorcycle runs are slated to start at 11 a.m. One at KC’s Rib Shack, the other at Hawg’s Pen Cafe in Farmington.
But what does it all translate into?
“Unfortunately nothing,” Amy Innarelli said about progress in the case. “There’s been a great deal of frustration.”
Justice for Jason
A civil murder trial over the stand-your-ground killing of Manchester resident Jason Barry is scheduled for this coming February. It’s creating some odd legal alliances.
Manchester lawyer Joe Kelly Levasseur is suing State Farm Insurance, saying it needs to pay a claim filed by Barry’s estate. State Farm covers Colin Bouchard, who shot and killed Barry in 2019 during what may have been a burglary of Bouchard’s garage. Prosecutors never brought murder charges, citing the state’s stand-your-ground law.
Bouchard recently brought on a new lawyer, Tim McLaughlin. The son of a former attorney general, McLaughlin works for the most Democratic of law firms, Shaheen & Gordon.
“He’s on my side, that helps,” said Levasseur, a prominent Republican. One lawyer represents the killer, one the victim; both want State Farm to settle the claim.
State Farm has balked, saying it covers accidents, and the killing was far from an accident.
Meanwhile, the city recently approved the dedication of a bench to Barry at the Frisbee golf course. He had just gone pro in Frisbee golf before being killed.