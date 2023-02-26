You have to be a person of faith to deal with some contractors nowadays.
Understandably, they won’t do the job without a hefty deposit upfront. So you sign a check, you wait, you pray.
That’s what Charleen Salazar did in September 2016, when she paid $80,000 up front to Litchfield developer and home-builder Paul Taschereau.
He was going to build the retirement dream house for Salazar, a long-term Manchester resident who started her career in the mid-70s as a U.S. Army nurse.
She made three more payments to Taschereau. But her $210,000 is gone, money she said she’s saved for 65 years. Saved always with the dream to live in a barn-like two-story home that resembles the rural Maine homes of her early years.
Not only is her money gone; Taschereau is gone too. He died in December 2020, after four years of promises and only one piece of work — clearing her 2-acre lot in Deering.
“He was a wonderful, nice little Catholic boy, just like you’d like for a son,” Salazar said.
Taschereau left a wife, five kids and a lot of people whose chances of recovering their money are nil.
According to online records, he faced a dozen lawsuits in superior court and 28 in district court. Twelve liens have been recorded against him.
The New Hampshire Consumer Affairs Bureau investigated complaints against Taschereau in 2018 and 2019, according to Brandon Garod, a senior assistant attorney general assigned to the bureau.
The 2018 complaint was unfounded, and Taschereau died before the bureau could finish its investigation, Garod said. All the 2019 complaints involved shoddy work.
When sued, he represented himself. And he worked through an LLC, a limited liability company, which shelters a business owner’s personal assets from business liabilities.
I reached out to his widow, Shelly, who did not return my email.
Helping hands
Robert Baskerville of Bedford Design Consultants said he dealt with Taschereau, who hired Bedford Design to do site work for Taschereau’s projects.
The payments that did arrive were late, and Taschereau ended up reneging on the payments.
“I went to a homebuilder’s meeting and asked, ‘Do you guys know Paul Taschereau?’ They all erupted,” Baskerville said.
Bedford Design is out about $27,000, Baskerville said, money he has written off.
But Baskerville and one of his employees, landscape architect Katherine Weiss, haven’t written off the damage Taschereau did to Salazar.
So they’re doing what they can to build her dream house. They’ve worked with a local builder, Al Bell, who has erected the shell of the house, including a roof.
They’ve lined up Habitat for Humanity in Keene to put up the siding. They’ve obtained some donations and have launched a GoFundMe page to help Salazar.
“You’ve got an older lady who needs help. She’s been taken advantage of so badly,” Baskerville said.
Salazar said she was an Army nurse for 16 years and also worked per-diem in Los Angeles before returning to New Hampshire to live.
Despite her hard luck story, Salazar amuses.
She compares herself to the cross-country walker Granny D and boasts about walking to Concord once a year with a veterans group.
She’s never taken the COVID vaccine, so she protects herself with facemask and knit cap, showing a narrow band of probing eyes and lower forehead.
If you don’t stop her, she will expound on a life of work, boyfriends and challenges. But she refuses to give some details, such as her age.
“If I wasn’t narcissistic, I would have jumped off a bridge,” she said about the Taschereau ordeal.
She doesn’t have to start from scratch; two years ago, she sold a house she owned on Erskine Avenue in Manchester. She is devoting the sale proceeds, $325,000, to her Deering house.
But in today’s market, that isn’t enough to build a house, Weiss said. Hence the need for donations and volunteer labor.
Salazar said she lived in her car for a couple of days after she sold her house. She now lives at BAE Independence Hall, a subsidized apartment building for veterans in Manchester.
Most of her Social Security check goes toward storage fees for the furniture that she eventually plans to move to her house.
She’s surprised at herself for turning over all her savings to Taschereau. She’s hired contractors to build several homes for her, and she thought she was a good judge of character.
“He was a perfect person all his life,” she said. “Then he wasn’t.”