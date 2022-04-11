GALILEO, Charles Darwin, John Scopes.
For centuries there’s been an uneasy mistrust between science and religion. Each side stakes out its claim on truth and remains suspicious, at best, of the other.
In the simplistic version, science is modern and inquisitive; religion ancient and unyielding.
The notion of ancient and unyielding arises when one enters Holy Family Academy on the West Side of Manchester. The two-story brick school building, a former school associated with Ste. Marie Parish, is more than a century old. It’s a museum of high ceilings, wainscoted walls, even chalkboards in the classrooms.
The middle- and high-school students wear uniforms and start every day with a 40-minute Mass. With statues, crucifixes and Latin classes, religion abounds here.
Yet, when it comes to science, Holy Family Academy’s junior science class students, all 11 of them, pulled down 13 of 45 awards last month at the 2022 New Hampshire Science and Engineering Expo.
Holy Family competed against some of the best schools in the state — Phillips Exeter, St. Paul’s and public schools in Bedford, Lebanon and Nashua.
“All you need is a really good environment with good teachers, a very family-like environment,” said Gianna Centazzo. Her project, “Who Done It, a Forensic Survey Using Various Identification Line Up Models,” used St. Anselm College students to enact a fictional crime and then pose for various methods of lineups.
It won second place in the behavioral science category and also earned a special American Psychological Association award.
Other winners included the effectiveness of different barriers to protect coral reefs, a statistical analysis of the effect of birth order and parental age on academic achievement, and the effect of natural essences such as cinnamon and spearmint on populations of mouth microbes.
Students spoke to me last week in the low-tech but neat classroom of their science teacher, Monique Niemaszyk.
There isn’t a laptop at every table, although Niemaszyk has given up her chalkboard for a computer-assisted smartboard.
A glass-fronted cabinet is stocked with beakers and test tubes. Shelves have materials organized by biology, chemistry or physics.
The SEE project comprised nearly the entire school year for the Scientific Research class. Niemaszyk grants her students a lot of leeway to select a project. But she bears down on the essentials: hypothesis, research, experimentation, analysis, documentation and report writing.
“I get them to love their project, and my job is easy,” said Niemaszyk, a former registered nurse who is retiring this year.
“(Her retirement) breaks my heart,” said Deborah Shuh, the president of the volunteer-run New Hampshire Science and Engineering Expo Association.
Niemaszyk and her Holy Family juniors are a regular at the Expo, which draws between a dozen and 18 schools a year. The contest emphasizes one of the buzzwords in modern education — project-based learning — and students must create and then demonstrate their work.
“These are all skills that many need to have and many don’t learn until they’re in the working world, which is too late,” Schuh said.
The only senior in the class, Maggie McGee, said the main goal at the 100-student Holy Family is to find truth, no matter what the topic. So she sees no conflict between science and religion.
“Any truth we find in science and math class is not going to go against anything we discover in our humanities class,” she said.
Most of the students who speak to me are in uniform. A few had not changed from the rehearsal for “Macbeth,” which they are putting on later this month. (The play will use the synthetic blood that Faith Hohenadel created for use in her science project, which analyzed blood spatters based on height and angle.)
Most Holy Family students attended Catholic grade school and have been with Holy Family since seventh grade. A few transfer in.
“The work is definitely harder,” said Yves Mugiraneza, a former Concord High School student who transferred to Holy Family to improve his grades. He said the atmosphere is conducive to hard work, and instructors provide individual attention.
Director of Admissions and Advancement Meg Donohue said the Education Freedom Accounts approved by the Legislature last year help families pay for the $9,945 high school tuition.
The biggest disciplinary challenges at the school involve physical conflict, usually between boys, she said. Shoving is as far as it gets.
Macbeth is about the biggest drama at the school: Public displays of affection are prohibited, coupling is discouraged, and kids surrender their cellphones every morning.
The school offers about one sport a season: soccer, basketball, but baseball and track in the spring. Student clubs include chess, board games, ukulele and Texas Hold ’Em.
Hohenadel said she doesn’t miss the modern high school life.
“I don’t think about it,” she said. “This community is so unique. Everything I need is here.”