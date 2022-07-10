WE’RE STRANDED.
Just as summer — a time for outdoor travel, adventure and fun — hits, gasoline prices have leveled out at $5 a gallon.
Other prices are rising faster, a lot more than salaries. So we are broke, can’t afford to go anywhere and stranded in the big city.
What do you do in Manchester during an endless summer, especially if you’re a kid on summer break?
Of course, the city has all sorts of parks that offer the usual activities: baseball, soccer, basketball, tennis, swimming in pools.
And great community organizations serve up all sorts of summer programs: the Palace Theatre, the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, the Currier Museum of Art, Girls Inc.
But sometimes you want to be spontaneous and find something off the beaten path. Here are a few suggestions.
Trestle jumping, relaxing on the West Side
The former rail trestle over the Piscataquog River impoundment is now a beautiful wooden footbridge with a 8-inch-wide curved iron railing. Ideal for taking a 30-foot plunge into the lake-like impoundment below.
“It’s an adrenaline rush,” said Allen Martine, 14. Last week, he ignored the “no jumping” sign that is posted at the site and jumped, splashing into the deep water below.
Cool temperatures last week kept the afternoon crowd at a minimum, but on some days there can be a couple dozen kids and young adults at the trestle. They take turns jumping from the railing and the stone abutments.
(Martine only jumps from the railing, but he feels comfortable working on elaborate flips from the abutment.)
The setting is just as fun as the jumping. Open water is circumscribed by trees, a dam and some homes. Wind pushes gentle waves through the water, which catch the sun and sparkle.
“It’s calming,” said Manchester teenager Adryan Fox. Most days, but a chainsaw was wailing in Pinardville the day I visited, shredding any sense of serenity.
Required skill: Good swimmer
Cost: $8 to $40 for a swimsuit
Nurture your inner pilot
It’s always fun to watch airplane takeoffs and landings, and few airports offer as much proximity to landing zones as the Manchester airport does. The best is the parking lot of the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, located off Navigator Road and right beside Runway 17-35.
“They’re almost touching down right in front of you,” said Bedford mom Kristen Cotnoir, an assistant speech and language school pathologist. She has taken her children to the spot for years.
She uses a flight tracking app to figure out the best time to catch the most takeoffs and touchdowns.
She brings snacks and drinks. “The kids just love it; it’s fascinating,” she said.
To make it an all-aero day, visit the Aviation Museum. (Hours are limited, so check online before you go.)
And you can top it off with a visit to the airport terminal, where kids can enjoy the moose sculpture, watch the TSA at work and ride the escalators and moving walkways.
(If someone gives you a hard time, tell them you paid for it with your parking fee.)
Required skills: None
Costs: $15 in snacks and sodas for a family; $10 for adults; $5 for kids for museum admission; $2 per half hour for airport parking
Golfing without clubs
Everything about golf is expensive. The club membership. Greens fees. Clubs. Cleated shoes and pleated shorts.
But Manchester offers two different kind of low-cost “golf courses,” where the ball is a Frisbee or disc. The disc-golf courses are at the two ends of Pine Grove Cemetery in south Manchester.
The Hollows North and the Hollows South are two 18-hole courses where anyone with a flexible wrist and good eye can guide a disc into a cage.
“It’s fun, it’s good exercise, and you challenge yourself every time you play,” said Michael Byrne, 29, a carpenter who lives in Manchester.
He recommends the Udisc Disc Golf app to get the most of the experience.
An 18-hole course can take 1½ to 2½ hours. Byrne has seen everyone from children to senior citizens playing the course. The Manchester courses are challenging but also refreshing. They’re in the trees, which means lots of shade for a daytime summer activity.
Required skills: Know how to toss a Frisbee
Cost: $20 to $50 for a disc golf starter set
Biking in the trees
New Hampshire has some awesome mountain biking areas — the lift-serviced Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield; Green Woodlands in Enfield; Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.
And while Manchester will likely never host a massive mountain bike park, the city does have some opportunities to join bicycle tread to forest floor.
Over the last couple of years, a mountain bike trail has appeared on the backside of McIntyre Ski Area. Adventure seekers can ride it from the top of McIntyre to the back parking lot at Hillside Middle School.
The trail includes logs to hop, rocks to jump and turns to lean into. It even has red blazes on trees and rocks.
“It’s pretty smooth after you come off the top, there are a few little jumps. If they keep it maintained, it will be a nice trail,” said Sawyer Bergeron, 18, of Manchester, who has ridden it once.
The drawback is that to do it again, you have to climb the hill, said Bergeron, a repair specialist at Bike Barn in Manchester. Or, he could move on to other trails. There are some off Dorrs Pond at Livingston Park and a few near the previously mentioned trestle.
Required skills: The ability to ride a bike
Costs: $525 for a good 24-inch wheel trail bike with front suspension.
Still bored? Try fishing at Lake Massabesic or the tributaries of the Merrimack. Read a good book at the Manchester library. Hike the cliffs on the eastern edge of Lake Massabesic, the Tower Hill Pond trail in Auburn or Mount Uncanoonuc in Goffstown.