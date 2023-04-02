CONSTRUCTION WORKERS ARE putting the finishing touches on the apartment building at 409 Elm St., across from Market Basket.
It’s safe to say that the six-story building is a standout. With its bold yellow, blue and green hues, it could be the wrapping for an Easter gift.
Its asymmetry — a pitched roof on one side, sun-shading platforms on the south end — requires some study.
And it is prominent. It sits on land that rises from the south end of the Millyard and the Fisher Cat baseball stadium.
It also says something — that Manchester is building. Just west of 409 Elm, work has been ongoing for an apartment project, and work will soon start on an eight-story apartment tower next to Veterans Park.
Such activity, such creativity, will add to our cityscape.
With this column, I am starting a three-week look at Manchester’s architecture. I’ve convinced a few architects to drive around the city and give their impressions of buildings built in our modern, post-war age.
I worked with several architects for these pieces, but offered them anonymity
This week I am highlighting standouts. They may be breathtaking, they may be hideous. But by either their location, their size or their design, they stand out. They are the Dwayne Johnsons — aka The Rock — of Manchester.
In the coming weeks, I’ll also be pointing out the beautiful and the ugly.
409 Elm St.
Year completed: 2023
Architect: Dennis Mires, P.A.
The apartment/retail building is in the Arena Overlay Zone of the city, which encompasses the neighborhoods surrounding the SNHU arena.
Under the city zoning code, city planners have more say on the design of buildings in the Arena zone. But they can’t force much. Manchester codes are guidelines more than anything else, said Jeffrey Belanger, head of Planning and Community Development.
“There’s very little, if any, ‘shall’ language (in Manchester Planning Board regulations),” he said. That’s because trends change over time, and any hard-and-fast regulation would maroon the city in a moment.
“You never want to stifle creativity,” Belanger said.
As for 409, its bold colors and materials complement the earthy tones of warmer months and provide welcome contrast to winter grays. The wall-sized windows on the street level encourage pedestrian traffic.
And, as I mentioned, its imbalance draws attention. But too much? One architect called it trendy. Will its impression last 30 years in the future? The challenge of any design is how well it ages.
“It’s a success if you get an opinion. If people don’t have an opinion, nobody got the point,” he said.
SNHU Arena
Year completed: 2001
Architect: Lavallee Brensinger Architects
The arena transformed downtown when it opened in 2001, creating nightlife and adding a landmark to the main gateway to the city.
Most of the arena exterior is brick, and that’s an important point. Although the Millyard is 1½ centuries old, it haunts the city from a design perspective.
Nearly every new building has at least some brick. If not brick, then another building material with a earthy, rusty tone.
Everyone I spoke to praised the arena.
“It’s not a box, it’s natural,” said an architect. And he repeated what we’ve heard since Lavalee Brensinger introduced the design — that the curved and blue panels on the upper reaches resemble a wave.
I’ve never bought into that. We don’t have waves in Manchester; we have a river, a river with a current, not waves.
Rather, I think of the curve in the arena roof as an upper lip and the vertical glass panes below it as massive teeth. They open up to gobble us in for concerts, school graduations and hockey games.
St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Year completed: 1968
Architect: Christopher Kantianis (Springfield, Mass.)
I still remember the awe I felt when I first saw the cathedral and its bleached-white stucco domes. (The SNHU arena never wowed me like that.)
Small stained glass windows side the main sanctuary building like polka dots. The underbellies of the domes featured the blue of the Greek flag. With its size, the cathedral and its auxiliary building created its own environment.
The experts I spoke to were less impressed.
“I’ll pass,” one said.
“It’s a Greek cathedral,” said another, who expected to find similar designs elsewhere.
Another admired the building from an engineering perspective. But overall, he said, “it’s almost out of place in its context.”
In fact, that is the give and takes of design. Should the building stand out in a neighborhood or blend in?
Likewise, should design elements — materials, colors, accents — provide balance or contrast to the building?
Elliot at River’s Edge
Year opened: 2011
Architect: Cube 3 (Lawrence, Mass.)
If anything symbolizes the transformation of Manchester in the early 21st century, it is the 17 acres on the east bank of the Merrimack River next to the Queen City Bridge.
Until 2004, the land was the site of a meat-packing plant. Thirteen years ago, it gave rise to the Elliot at River’s Edge, doctors’ offices and an urgent care center.
Its location — on an embankment that steeply rises from the Merrimack River — provides automatic prominence, especially from Interstate 293. The building is lighted at night.
The main tones of the exterior, off-white and gray, are nice, safe colors of doctor offices. And metal overhangs on the building and corner windows provide a modern touch.
And although the medical-office building itself is only four stories, the three-level parking garage on its highway side makes it seem that much bigger.
“It’s contemporary; it should wear well,” one architect said.
“It’s done tastefully,” another said. “It’s a hospital, you want it to look safe.”