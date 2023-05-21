City Matters: Tradin' brown for blue Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now A DEKA security robot patrols a parking lot on Commercial Street in Manchester in January. UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save “FedEx is ending the research and development of “Roxo” — a same-day delivery robot that was being developed with Manchester’s DEKA Research & Development Corp.”– Union Leader, Oct. 10, 2022The future had no limitBack some twenty yearsFor a robot untroubledOver ending men’s careers.With speed and precision,No err’r, no hesitation,We performed perfectly.Triumphant automation!Lift, sort and assembleGo airborne, drop a bombA ’bot for every jobNothing could go wrong.I once tried delivery:So cute I made ’em coo,Wheel in and drop a box,Bleep like R’ D2.But strange days are these nowWhen it’s a ’bot that gets the boot.They stick me on the shelf,And humans keep their route.Well, if man can retrain,Find another job to do,There’s a future for this ’bot:I’m tradin’ brown for blue.He’s found a life renewed;He’s traded brown for blueCause a robot’s gotta doWhat a robot’s gotta do.I’ve got a badge and camera,Great responsibility.I make the rounds at DEKAAnd the weirdly spelled ARMI.The stuff they do insideBends imagination:Bakin’ human body parts,DNA-scaled machination.Better than the original:Pancreas, spleen and liver,And I’m on hand if late at nightOut the door they try to slither.A leg could try to run,A head decide to roll.On my watch, no sir,No parts will take a stroll.My fellow bots just get better:In the future expect AITo write news articlesFar better than this rhyme.And I’ll be stuck in ManchesterEyes on primordial gooCause this robot’s gotta doWhat a robot’s gotta do. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Deka Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today A Twitter List by UnionLeader Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT