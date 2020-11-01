Tomorrow, voters will choose a president, bestowing upon either Joe Biden or Donald Trump the power to wage war, set the country’s agenda and tweet out whatever he desires.
That race is, appropriately, at the top of the ballot. Down very close to the bottom of the ballot is the race for Hillsborough County register of probate.
The job description is much simpler than that of president. Do nothing.
The register of probate has no office.
No secretary to handle the lack of any calls coming in.
No county mailbox, email address or link on the county website.
No name stenciled onto the county building.
No slick license plate to grant the driver a free pass to speed and ignore parking meters.
The Seinfeldian position comes with one perk: a $100 annual salary.
It’s a no-show job if there ever was one, and two people want it: Incumbent Elizabeth Ropp, a Democrat, and Republican Elizabeth Ann Moreau.
Before we get to candidate profiles, campaign promises and mud-slinging (and there is some), a little primer on the register of probate.
There are 10 probate courts in New Hampshire, one for each county. They handle matters such as wills, estates and guardianships. It’s generally low-key, dull stuff.
But it involves lawyers and judges. They like to have everything on paper, so they need a register to sort and organize the papers.
For centuries, voters elected the ROP. (I can imagine campaigns of yore: “Peterson pushes paper perfectly!!!”) But in 2011, the state reorganized its courts and took the politics out of probate court.
The courts now hire and fire their own probate clerks. But the position ROP remains ensconced in Article 71 of the New Hampshire constitution.
So every two years New Hampshire voters elect registers to do nothing. In fact, state law now prohibits them from doing any probate work at all.
“It’s just a title,” said Moreau, 33, a Manchester alderman for 2½ terms before she moved out of her ward. This is her fourth election in about five years.
Moreau doesn’t have any strong feelings about the job, just that it shouldn’t remain as is.
“There’s really no point in having the position as a soap box if the position does nothing,” Moreau said.
Ropp, 43, said she ran two years ago because Manchester Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur, a Republican with a knack for irritating Democrats, was running for the seat.
“He said something, I can’t remember what he said, and I decided to run against him,” Ropp said.
The political neophyte defeated the popular Levasseur (even in his home city), and Ropp became a ROP.
Ropp said she got a county ID badge, but only after she asked for it.
“I asked if I could get letterhead. The county wouldn’t cover the cost,” she said.
Her first official act was to attend the swearing-in ceremony at county offices. No one knew who she was.
The budding politician pressed the flesh and touted her real line of work. She is an acupuncture detox specialist. She wields acupuncture needles to reduce stress, mental illness and cravings for addictive drugs. The treatment was recognized three years ago by the Legislature.
Taking advantage of her new county connections, Ropp visited Valley Street jail and demonstrated treatments on former jail Superintendent David Dionne (needles) and his replacement, Willie Scurry (only pressure).
Her two jobs have a legitimate connection, Ropp said. Some of the mentally ill people she treats are in a guardianship situation.
Nowadays, Ropp is in full campaign mode.
She spent about $440 on signs, money that came from friends, family and the Democratic Party. She answers candidate questionnaires, appears on public access television shows and attends candidate forums in rural towns.
Moreau never shows up to such events, Ropp points out.
“I don’t believe in raising money for a position that doesn’t need to be campaigned for,” said Moreau, a realtor and mother of two school-aged children. She has put up a few signs, former aldermanic campaign signs that she’s altered for this race.
Moreau said Ropp appears to use it as a soapbox for her acupuncture, which Moreau described as “out there.”
Ropp testified last year before a New Hampshire House committee to restore the ROP job to its full responsibility; the bill died. Lawyers don’t like the automated system, she said.
And Ropp said acupuncture detoxification isn’t out there. It was developed 40 years ago in the Bronx and has proven successful to treat drug addictions. State officials have certified about 30 people as acupuncture detox specialists.
Moreau said she enjoys campaigning, but her focus has been on helping other candidates.
Ropp said she has had fun campaigning, especially alongside the lower tiered candidates. Whether elected or not, she has a goal: to acupuncture the next governor.
“I’d prefer (Democrat) Dan Feltes,” she said, “but I wouldn’t mind sticking (Gov. Chris) Sununu with a couple of pins.”