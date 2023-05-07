CRYSTAL SOTO AND Audrey Rackliff both suffer from physical and psychological ailments.
They live on disability checks and whatever they can earn from side gigs such as DoorDash.
They’re the kind of people who have been roughed up these last three years by COVID shutdowns, inflation and the housing squeeze.
So we can allow them some bragging rights when the New Hampshire Supreme Court last month reversed a Manchester District Court order that called for the eviction from their West Side apartments.
They didn’t have a lawyer. But with high school educations, they successfully wrote the legal paperwork that convinced the Supreme Court that the judge was wrong for rejecting their claim that the eviction amounted to retaliation.
(The Supreme Court based its ruling only on written filings; no in-person arguments were held.)
“It still feels a little odd,” Rackliff said last week. “I didn’t have a lawyer, they had a bigshot lawyer and still lost. I’m in awe about it still.”
Rackliff, her husband and 16-year-old son live in a Cleveland Street triple decker. Soto and her husband have lived in a Dubuque Street tenement for 12 years.
They both got eviction notices in late April 2022. The official reason was that the landlord needed to renovate their apartments, a quick and easy way for landlords to clear tenants, no questions asked.
But Rackliff and Soto had their suspicions. They received their eviction notice just days after they attended a meeting of West Side tenants organized to fight rent increases.
At the meeting, they had their pictures taken holding hand-lettered sign that read “#Axel Evicts” and posted the images online.
Axel refers to Axel Ragnarsson, whose investment companies have bought up tenement buildings and raised rents. In interviews, Ragnarsson has said he does it by “turning over the tenant base.”
“It’s my freedom of speech. I didn’t do anything wrong,” Soto said about the post. The day after it appeared, property manager Ryan Weiss called and told her he can’t help her if she doesn’t take it down, Soto said.
Her rent had jumped $530, to $1,525, four months earlier, so Soto figured that Weiss didn’t have much help to give. The post remained. The eviction came.
The Supreme Court issued its unanimous decision last month and returned the case to the trial court.
“I just told them my story,” said Soto, who lives on about $2,300 in disability payments for her and her husband. “Finally, somebody listened. That’s the way I like it.”
Weiss, the director of property management for the Blue Door Living property management company, insisted that the company did not lose the case.
The Supreme Court decided the lower court made an error in the case and remanded it back for another hearing, Weiss said.
“This was not a retaliatory eviction and we strongly believe that if we were asked to present the evidence to the court, the court would have agreed,” he wrote in an email.
But rather than take it to court, a lawyer for Ragnarsson worked out a deal last week with the two.
Soto and Rackliff will have to move out soon. But they won’t have to pay back rent, which started accumulating in January after the federal government ended the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. It’s grown to $14,000, according to Weiss.
“We’re happy to have come to an agreement that gives the tenant time to move out and doesn’t record an eviction on their record,” Weiss said.
Soto and her husband will be out this month; she plans to move into a Metropolis apartment on Old Wellington Road and pay $1,200 a month.
Rackliff has a Section 8 certificate and a promise from a Bridge Street landlord. She will pay $500 and remain until the middle of next month.
Meanwhile, the New Hampshire House earlier this year rejected efforts to reform the practice of renovation evictions. Regulations are desperately needed, said Jessica Margeson, a tenant organizer with the Granite State Organizing Project.
“We know renovation evictions are subjective, like art, but there has to be benchmarks,” she said.
Margeson has been at the forefront of tenant organizing in the city. She runs a tenant’s rights clinic that meets weekly at the Granite State Organizing Project offices in Manchester and founded a tenant’s union that meets monthly.
Margeson helped form the West Side Tenants Association, whose meeting resulted in the #AxelEvicts posts. She also helped Rackliff and Soto with their paperwork. Next week, she travels with other tenant organizers to Washington and is expected to meet with Marcia L. Fudge, the U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development to discuss tenant rights and organization.
She’s not a lawyer. She’s helped file 10 eviction appeals with the Supreme Court. The Soto and Rackliff appeals are the only two that got accepted, much less prevailed.
“It’s kind of like a really large book report,” she said about working with the two on the legal brief, “a report that won’t quit.”