CRYSTAL SOTO AND Audrey Rackliff both suffer from physical and psychological ailments.

City Matters
Buy Now

Audrey Rackliff signs a settlement agreement in a case against her landlord at Manchester District Court on Thursday.

They live on disability checks and whatever they can earn from side gigs such as DoorDash.

Download PDF Supreme Court ruling
Download PDF Soto brief
City Matters
Buy Now

Property Manager Ryan Weiss leaves the courtroom after his case at Manchester District Court on May 4, 2023.
City Matters
Buy Now

Crystal Soto leaves with a settlement in a case against West Side Holdings at Manchester District Court on Thursday.