Last October, Zoe Murphy found herself in a police interrogation room facing down an FBI agent, a DEA agent and a Manchester police detective.
It could have been a scene out of the movies.
The cops peppered the 39-year-old divorced mother of two with questions. Who was this married man she had been dating the past few months? What was the relationship like? What did you see him do?
“We can do this the easy way, or we can do it the hard way,” she recalled them saying.
Does she need a lawyer? she asked. That was the hard way, they said.
So Murphy, who still didn’t believe that her boyfriend was a drug dealer, became ET#1, the pseudonym used to identify her in court papers.
She surreptitiously recorded Marcus Cherry during a rendezvous, and court papers say she tipped off cops about him and gave information such as what kind of car he was driving.
Four weeks after the interview, law enforcement raided Cherry’s West Side home and that of another co-conspirator. Indictments followed, and Cherry now faces 10 felony drug charges, including being a drug enterprise leader.
Cherry allegedly dealt in large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Police raids led to the confiscation of 940 pills of fentanyl and about $193,000 in cash, which authorities are trying to confiscate as drug money.
With a record that includes three previous trafficking convictions, Cherry faces life in prison.
As for Murphy, on Presidents Day she met a Manchester police detective at the Intervale Country Club parking lot. Detective Michael DeJoy had previously praised her cooperation and said the investigation couldn’t have succeeded without her, she said.
But that night, he told Murphy she had been indicted on a drug conspiracy charge.
“They said, ‘Calm down,’” she recalled. “‘We told the prosecutors nothing but good things about you. You should land on your feet. You’ll be fine. You should continue to work for us.’”
Two versions of Murphy have emerged.
In indictments and court affidavits, authorities say she sold hard drugs for Cherry and allowed him to stash drugs and guns in her Bow home.
Also, Murphy quickly told cops everything about his alleged drug operation.
Neither is true, said Murphy.
Murphy said she was disbelieving when cops told her that Cherry was a drug dealer. Sure, the father of five didn’t work, but he was a whiz at sports gambling, as confirmed by police examination of bank accounts and records at the DraftKings Sportsbook in Manchester.
One check alone to Cherry from the company that runs DraftKings was for $140,000.
“Marcus and I admittedly had an affair. That’s what I’m guilty of,” she said.
Murphy and I spoke last week for over an hour at a downtown coffee shop. She answered all my questions. Court papers said she has no criminal record, and she tells me her only foray into illegal drugs was marijuana in her mid-30s.
She struggled to contain her emotions at times, especially when speaking about her two grade-school-aged boys and what the future holds for her.
A former Catholic school girl, she lives with her mother in a Bow townhouse apartment. Custody of her children could be in jeopardy, she fears. She lost her job as an apartment leasing manager after the initial Union Leader report of the case.
Her only defense now, she said, is for the truth to come out.
The prosecutor in the case, Senior New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neil, did not return my text asking about Murphy, but I did not expect a reply. Prosecutors are restricted in what they can say about an ongoing case.
Murphy’s biggest problem is what was discovered in the gray backpack that Hooksett police found in her car on Oct. 11 during a traffic stop: a kilogram of cocaine, 633 grams of fentanyl and 7 ounces of methamphetamine. A bag in the trunk had two guns, a 12-gauge shotgun and a stolen .357-magnum handgun.
According to indictments, Murphy picked up the bag with drugs earlier that day from a car parked outside Cherry’s Cumberland Street residence.
A man — a man whom police admit they can’t identify — placed the bag in Cherry’s car shortly before Murphy picked it up.
Murphy said she thought the bag contained Cherry’s clothes.
“We were having an affair. I wasn’t going to knock on his wife’s door and ask for his clothes and socks and stuff,” she said.
So Cherry used her as an unsuspecting drug mule? I suggested.
“What they’re accusing him of, I have difficulty believing,” she said. His gambling winnings may have upset people, she said.
“I can’t put anything past anyone; I can’t trust anybody, she said.
Murphy doesn’t have a lawyer yet.
She said DeJoy advised her to contact the public defender’s office.
When she did, she said she got the runaround. She expects to get a public defender shortly before her arraignment next week.
Meanwhile, one of the other three co-conspirators listed in indictments, Joy Schofield, died after she was released on bail. The final co-conspirator, unlike Murphy, has a lengthy criminal record.
Cherry remains in Valley Street jail on preventive detention.
He has one of the best defense lawyers in the state, Richard Guerriero, who has asserted Cherry’s speedy trial rights.
Murphy resists the notion that Cherry is a drug dealer.
She remembers the guy who called to introduce himself and comfort her about a year ago after she was the victim of a domestic assault.
She isn’t afraid of being labeled an informant, she said. She’s afraid of the truth being buried.
“I love Marcus, but I wouldn’t lie for Marcus because lying for Marcus would mean losing everything,” she paused, “which I’m on track to do.”