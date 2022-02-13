VALENTINE’S DAY IS A DAY for love.
Love is such an important part of the human experience that it deserves more than one day every year. Because when love goes right, 365 days go right.
But when it goes bad ...
The stale smell of long-dead love has permeated the Circuit Court in Nashua over the past year or so.
Parents, who battle regularly over child support, visitation and parental decision-making, are confronting an irregular issue — lousy family court judges.
Last November, an ex-Circuit Court judge pleaded guilty to tampering with court records in 2019 to cover up her mistake in a child custody case. The following month, a judge-like marital master quietly retired when he admitted swearing during a divorce hearing and calling the kids “morons.”
The judge and the marital master — Julie Introcaso and Bruce DalPra, respectively — presided over what the system calls high-conflict divorce and parenting cases.
The cases run on for years.
Case files take up entire drawers of file cabinets, hearings can last days and lawyers make a fortune.
“It’s financially crippled me. It’s put a strain on myself and my children. We live, sleep, breathe, everything we do is the court system,” said Vivian Girard, whose case, Silva v. Silva, has gathered a reputation for its endurance.
Eight years, 22 hearings, $280,000 in legal bills, five Supreme Court appeals, whose orders were ignored by Introcaso, Girard said.
For seven years, Girard said, she avoided relationships and “never let my walls down” and only recently started a relationship. She didn’t want to be around anyone, and she also didn’t want a relationship used against her in court.
Since the story of Introcaso’s transgression surfaced, Girard and other parents in high-conflict Nashua cases have coalesced. They dogged the Introcaso case, showing up whenever she went before a judge. They attend one another’s hearings for support.
And as of January, they have been going to Concord to push legislation addressing family court matters.
State Rep. Betty Gay, R-Salem, has introduced 12 bills this session dealing with family court. They are as minor (but still controversial) as allowing a friend or relative to stand beside a parent during family court, to as major as allowing family court appeals to go to Superior Court.
She said she’s gotten a lot of interest in a bill that would put monetary value on the job of a stay-at-home parent.
“This is an uphill battle,” Gay said, adding that a lot of lawmakers try to avoid the issue. “It’s so gruesome. All these stories are so sad.”
Judge David King, the administrative judge of Circuit Courts, said lawmakers deserve to set policy, such as child support guidelines. But he is wary of bills that would hamper discretion of judges.
“Judges need to fashion a remedy,” King said.
Every year, about 20,000 divorce or parenting cases are filed in the state, and another 5,000 are reopened. According to a tally from 2014, 87% are settled within 12 months. But 3% remain after two years.
Some are complex because of wealthy spouses, trusts and far-flung assets. But others fall under the high-conflict heading.
“These are the tough ones. They take up a lot of time we could use for other cases. They keep coming back. They just can’t agree,” King said.
To Dana Albrecht, his divorce is not an issue of a former couple who can’t agree. If his ex would follow court orders, he wouldn’t be in court, he said.
His case hits the six-year mark in April. There are 400 pleadings in his docket. One of his hearings went on for five days.
His ex moved the kids to California and then to Michigan, Albrecht said.
He’s been accused of either domestic violence or stalking three times. Two got thrown out; the latter is ongoing for two years and involves him showing up at the church where his wife took their kids, he said.
Albrecht spent $100,000 on lawyers before he was financially depleted. He now writes and files pleadings himself. He has gotten good at it; his pleadings forced DalPra into retirement.
Before the divorce, the Albrecht family income brought in $250,000 in a good year, he said. Now he rents a small house in Nashua that he shares with a roommate and his adult son. Of the remaining three children, he gets to see his 9-year-old the most — a twice-monthly Zoom call for 15 minutes.
“The most powerful thing they have over parents is time with your child,” Albrecht said.
“People will do anything to keep their kids.”
Albrecht said he’s been diagnosed with anxiety and depression. He’s not in a relationship and worries about how he would explain to any potential partner the unwarranted domestic violence petitions and his inability to see his kids.
But he has something else. That was evident when I sat down with him, Girard, Gay and two others who are pushing the Legislature to make changes.
“For everybody at this table, hundreds have faced the same issues,” Albrecht said.
“This group is powerful because we’re trying to change the system for everybody.”