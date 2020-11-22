HOMELESSNESS WAS ON the minds of most Manchester residents last week as the week-long drama played out over the dozens of homeless people on the Hillsborough County courthouse lawn.
Likewise, it tugged on the mind of Denise Boudreau.
A working woman all her life, she has been unemployed since the spring. That’s when schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Boudreau couldn’t keep her 11-year-old granddaughter home alone all day.
Like millions, her $384-a-week unemployment check runs out the day after Christmas.
And two weeks ago, Boudreau got notice that she had to be out of the apartment by Jan. 31.
Crews need to remodel and upgrade her unit.
That’s because even though a pandemic rages and millions like Boudreau are out of work, the rental market is hot. So landlords can earn top-dollar rent from people whose paychecks are immune to coronavirus infection.
Boudreau, who is 62 and her granddaughter’s guardian, started looking. She got turned down by landlords who don’t count an unemployment check as stable income. She put her name on waiting lists for public housing. She called 211, and the operator assured Boudreau that she could get a room in a family shelter.
“I spend a lot of time awake at night,” Boudreau told me early last week. “If it were only me, it wouldn’t be so bad, but I have (my granddaughter) to worry about.”
Her anxiety disappeared later in the week, when she received a telephone call from the property manager at Brady Sullivan Properties. The call followed a conversation I had two days earlier with Arthur Sullivan.
She said the conversation with the property manager went like this:
You talked to a reporter about your situation and we want to work with you. How about if we extend your lease?
They agreed to the end of March. But Boudreau said she can’t afford the rent if it doubles.
How much can you afford?
She asked them to leave it at $945. They checked with Sullivan, then called back and kept her rent as is.
It gets better.
Sullivan made a call to the chief executive at the YMCA, and Boudreau’s granddaughter starts at the YMCA teen day care next week. The Y will provide all-day supervision and transportation to school once it reopens. She will get a breakfast and lunch, even a take-home dinner.
That means Boudreau can do what she always wanted to do — return to work in electronics manufacturing and pay her bills.
“I picked up a thank you card and will send it,” Boudreau said. “That’s the way I was brought up, that’s only right.”
She said she’s heard bad things about Brady Sullivan. She even had a few sour words herself earlier in the week, but that’s changed.
“For him, it’s only a few calls, but it’s something he didn’t have to do,” Boudreau said.
“We don’t want people to be on the street,” Sullivan said when I explained her situation.
“We’re always willing to work with (tenants). If they need more time, all they have to do is reach out to us and we’ll talk to them,” he said.
Boudreau lives in the Kennard Road apartments. Earlier this year, I wrote about them when Vietnam veteran Ron Perkins was in a predicament similar to Boudreau’s.
Sullivan has said that if his company didn’t buy the 87-unit complex, someone else would have. The lower rents don’t justify the price. And the deferred maintenance called for a total facelift and upgrade.
When their time comes, tenants get 75 days to move out, Sullivan said. They are slowly doing so, with 36 remaining.
“It kinda works out,” said Valerie Nichols, who lives a few doors down from Boudreau.
She was preparing to pack up and move out by Sunday.
Her rent went up to $1,400 when Brady-Sullivan took over, and she found a similarly priced apartment in Derry, which is closer to her family.
“It was just a little shocking,” she said about the experience.
Boudreau is the third Brady-Sullivan tenant who has called me to complain about notices to vacate or steep rent increases.
I call Sullivan, he asks for their number, and he works something out. He seems genuinely concerned when we talk.
Although Sullivan is willing to work with all his tenants, they can’t stay indefinitely. In an upgrade, it’s more efficient to do all the work when the places are vacant.
So even though Boudreau has a reprieve, the middle-class squeeze is on. Of course, Brady-Sullivan isn’t the only company raising rents. And at least the company is improving apartments as it does.
Perkins, who is 77, said he found a one-bedroom apartment at Carrington Farms about 1½ miles down the road in Hooksett. He drives by Kennard Road every day and misses the two-bedroom apartment that had been his home for 18 years.
He realizes that business is business. But how much money is enough, he said, and how big does a company have to get?
“Nothing’s the same,” said Perkins, who misses his balcony and had to give up his cat of 16 years. “As far as I’m concerned, Brady-Sullivan destroyed what little I had left in my life.”