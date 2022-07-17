Mark Hayward's City Matters: A childhood, and life, lost to drugs

LIFE WAS BEARING DOWN on Ryan Sullivan.
The 16-year-old Bedford kid was likely addicted to Xanax, an anti-anxiety prescription drug favored by teens and young adults.
Recent run-ins with the law meant he had a curfew and faced biweekly visits from a juvenile probation officer.
Other setbacks, though minor, were amplified by what his mother believed was a mounting problem with mental illness, a problem she thinks wasn’t taken seriously because he was a teen.
A beloved grandfather died from COVID-19 in January. He failed his second driver test by a single question. He felt abandoned by friends.
“I told the doctor in May his brain was overloaded. It was such a dark place. He felt like a failure,” Sylvia Sullivan, his mother, a licensed practical nurse, said last week.
On June 15, Sylvia found her first-born, Ryan, dead. His body was in the bedroom of his grandmother’s Manchester apartment, where he had been dog-sitting. His 9-year-old brother, who also spent the night in the Kimball Street apartment, had thought Ryan was sick.
Police found psilocybin mushrooms, prescription drugs, over-the-counter sleeping pills, Tylenol, marijuana and a BB gun, Sullivan said.
Manchester police say the death remains under investigation. In an email to the school community, Bedford High School called the death an accidental overdose.
Purple ribbons are attached to mailboxes in town and to Bedford High School signs. The friends whom Ryan thought abandoned him mourn him on social media.
And the Manchester suburb of 21,000 is pondering teenage drug abuse.
“People keep sweeping it under the rug. I don’t want any more kids to die,” said Kristi Daigle, who lives in Bedford and whose children were friends with Ryan.
Bedford’s challenge with drugs is two-fold, she said. It’s next to a big city where drugs are plentiful, and Bedford kids have lots of money.
“That’s a deadly combination,” Daigle said.
“There’s nothing swept under the rug in terms of any juvenile caught with contraband in or out of school,” said Police Chief John Bryfonski.
He didn’t want to speak about Ryan, but he said whenever a minor is caught with drugs, a process begins.
Under a new law being phased in this year, a family is offered voluntary services by the state, which can short-circuit the need for family court.
The chief called the Children and Adolescent Needs and Strengths process an additional layer of review, an effort to produce a better outcome.
Bryfonski doesn’t deny a drug problem in town, and yes, he said, Bedford kids use hard drugs.
He points to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey for Bedford High School, the most recent available. It shows the use of heroin and methamphetamine slightly higher at Bedford High than schools in the region and the state.
Why do young kids die from drugs? I asked. He mentioned several factors: lethality of black-market pills that are mixed with fentanyl, risky behaviors endemic to teen thinking, and predispositions to addiction.
The Sullivans moved to Bedford from Manchester five years ago, Sylvia said.
The house was bigger and the schools were better, but Ryan had trouble fitting in. He fell in with a crowd that used drugs, and Ryan probably started using marijuana about two years ago, his mother said.
About the same time, a doctor put him on Prozac, an antidepressant. But a year later, the doctor took Ryan off the drug, and his anger spiked. He blew up at his mom. He took her car sometimes, even though he did not have a license.
He broke things. He was involved in a hit and run.
In March, the Sullivans ended up in Family Court. Even though he was red-flagged for services and counseling, they told her there was a waiting list, Sylvia said.
At the end of May, a counselor introduced herself over Zoom and talked about family counseling, parenting help, a community diversion program. It would all start soon, but she was going on vacation, Sylvia said.
A two-month wait is not unusual for court-ordered services involving children, said Lisa Wolford, a Portsmouth attorney who specializes in legal services for children. She was not involved in Ryan’s case.
Wolford said Family Court is shrouded from public view, which means delays and backlogs aren’t known to the public. She faults the state Division for Children Youth and Families, which is responsible for lining up the services, for not publicizing the delays.
Also in late May, a juvenile probation officer searched Ryan’s room and found 52 bars of Xanax (a bar is four doses formed into a single brick-shaped pill).
He confiscated the drugs, but nothing happened immediately.
Sylvia said Ryan told her he needed the Xanax to sleep. She read me a text he sent her: “I’m not an f---ing addict, mom. I don’t like being high all the time.”
Sylvia said she reached out to the Farnum Center, but the drug-treatment service was not in her insurance network and she could not afford the $600-a-day cost.
“He didn’t want to be doing any of the bad stuff he was doing,” said Justin Perry, 16, who said he was Ryan’s best friend at one point. But Perry, who has had his own challenges with drugs, said he had distanced himself from Ryan.
For one, Ryan posted a photo of himself on social media holding a BB pistol.
Although Perry knew it was a BB gun, others wouldn’t. And if people think you are carrying a real gun, you’re putting yourself in danger, Perry said.
“I told him, ‘Bro, you’re going to end up in jail or dead,’” he said. Meanwhile, Ryan was turning to a known drug-dealer for friendship, Perry’s mother said.
How bad is the system not working? Perry’s mother, Kristi Daigle, and Sylvia said they’d like to see cops and courts get tougher on kids.
Daigle said Bedford police have found marijuana on her son; they take it and nothing comes of it. Sylvia said she was disappointed when her son didn’t end up in jail after the hit and run, as his probation officer warned was possible.
“I wanted him to have an eye-opener,” she said. She ended up paying his $800 fine.
Bryfonski doesn’t favor harsh consequences for kids.
“We would end up putting people into life boxes with no appreciation for the problems they have,” he said.
But Bryfonski said police have to live within the system and whatever resources that the state provides.
“When it doesn’t work, then oftentimes we end up with a tragedy,” the chief said.
Through the first two weeks of June, Sylvia was trying to hold on. On June 21, Ryan had a doctor’s appointment and she was going to insist he increase the Prozac dosage.
At a June 29 Family Court hearing, Sylvia was going to ask for court-ordered (and therefore funded) inpatient drug and mental-health treatment.
As for the counselor on vacation, she got back to Sylvia on June 16 — the day after Ryan died.
“The system failed him,” Sylvia said. “He needed so much help. It wasn’t coming fast enough for him.”