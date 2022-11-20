Mark Hayward's City Matters: A new jailer, a new approach at Valley Street

JOE COSTANZO WANTS TO improve the reputation of the Valley Street jail.
And what better way than starting with the name?
Hired in August, the new corrections superintendent won’t be mouthing the popular moniker — which doesn’t even get the street address correct — for the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.
“If you want to change the perception, you’ve got to change the name,” Costanzo said last week. “It’s about moving this organization forward.”
His to-do list involves more than a rebrand.
During an hourlong interview, Costanzo pledged transparency when it comes to the troubled jail, and he listed a host of reforms he has already started or will eventually pursue.
He represents a change.
In my 26 years of reporting in Manchester, Hillsborough County commissioners have always plucked a new superintendent from the inside.
But this summer, commissioners bypassed two internal candidates and took a risk with Costanzo, 38, an Afghanistan war combat veteran and head of the jail in neighboring Merrimack County.
“Every now and then, you gotta bring in an outside perspective,” said Jason Henry, superintendent of Rockingham County jail, a member of the interview panel that selected Costanzo.
Costanzo represents a younger generation that has assumed control of jails in the state, Henry said. They emphasize rehabilitative services, staff training, in-house treatment programs and changes such as inmate classification.
“He is willing to change with the times,” Henry said. “He’s a good leader, not afraid to stand up for what he believes and not afraid to admit fault.”
“He’s making friends over here,” said Rik Cornell, vice president of community relations at the Greater Manchester Mental Health Center. Shortly after Costanzo came on, he reached out to the mental health center and started a dialogue.
Already, they’ve made a modification. Rather than send inmates to the Elliot Hospital emergency room for assessments, the Mental Health Center providers are going to the jail to do the job, Cornell said.
It cuts down on disruptions at the emergency room and reduces stress for the inmate.
Ophelia Burnett, a campaign organizer with the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, said she and other justice movement organizers met Costanzo last month.
He listened to them and shared his concerns. At Burnett’s request, Costanzo and former Superintendent Willie Scurry arranged for absentee voting at the jail, Burnett said.
“We are optimistic we can work together to make much needed change,” said Burnett, who had been jailed there in 2006.
Costanzo listed several changes in the making:
Several medical protocols are under review, including management of inmate withdrawal from alcohol or drugs. Health care has been one of the biggest issues at the jail. Judges last year ordered some inmates released from the jail because of its lack of COVID-19 safeguards, and this year, Hillsborough County paid out $875,000 to the parents of a Manchester man who died of fentanyl withdrawal in the jail.
The jail will take steps toward certification under the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act. PREA Certification involves an outside audit that will examine policies, operations and details such as security cameras. Costanzo said it will take one to two years for the jail to prepare for the audit. Jails in Rockingham, Merrimack, Strafford and Carroll counties have been PREA certified, Henry said.
The jail has beefed up its classification system from one to three officers. A fluid classification system assesses risk, reinforces positive behavior, and gets inmates into housing units and jail programs faster.
Costanzo is interviewing for a part-time, in-house investigator, who will investigate crime by inmates, staff or volunteers.
The jail is reaching out to nonprofit organizations to help ease the transition from jail to society. At present, inmates get a packet with information about homeless shelters, Suboxone clinics, transitional housing and community services.
As lofty as some of his plans are, Costanzo faces some challenges. For one, the jail population is increasing.
In late August, he reported 282 people in his custody. Last week, the number was 326. Costanzo said he has no good explanation for the increase. He avoided sharing his thoughts on bail reform, which has reduced jail populations across the state but generated criticism from police and community leaders.
Like every employer, the jail is short of help. There are currently 11 vacancies on his sworn staff of 77. He said he always keeps an eye on retaining staff.
“I can’t say enough about the staff. There’s great people who work here,” he said. The jail has a proud history and tradition, he said.
But then again, there’s the moniker.
Costanzo dismissed any suggestion that he has ordered his staff to avoid the term Valley Street jail. An effective leader doesn’t bark orders, he said, it’s about guiding people toward change.
“Change the narrative,” he said, “that’s the big thing. Change the narrative.”