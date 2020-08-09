THE GOLDENRODS HAVE bloomed, unfurling their yellow-flowered manes like a beauty queen on a pageant runway.
The blossoms signal the midpoint of summer, a caution light to the shorter days, the cooler months ahead.
And the eventual end of this summer of caution. A summer where collectively the state of New Hampshire — all of New England, in fact — holds its mask-filtered breath and hopes that we don’t end up like Florida.
It appears we won’t, but that comes at a cost to a guy like Jusius Guerrero. He’s the kind of guy summer was made for.
He’s 13 and going into eighth grade at Hillside Middle School. He lives in Manchester. He comes from a large family (two brothers and two sisters living at home) and parents who work hard but make just enough to make ends meet.
Were this a normal summer, Guerrero would be hitting up Canobie Lake and Water Country with family or friends.
He would attend a week or two at the YMCA Camp Lawrence.
If stuck in Manchester with nothing to do, he could play games of pickup basketball at courts at McDonough or Beech Street schools. Or he could find a game on the hardwood at the Union Street Boys & Girls Club.
“I could do anything. I didn’t have to worry about wearing a mask,” Guerrero said.
This summer is different.
He wakes at 1 p.m. For a while he logged on to some remote activities that organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club provided. Coloring or arts and crafts. But it’s summer; it only keeps his attention for five minutes.
There’s something better to do with a screen if you’re stuck at home: NBA 2K20 basketball video game. He started the summer at level 70. He’s now at 88.
Then at 3:30 p.m., he is off to the Boys & Girls Club, where I interviewed him.
No video game here. This is the real stuff, and the only place where he can escape the dictates of social distancing.
The kids play three on three, half-court. Points are scored by driving the lane, putting back a rebound, or setting your feet for a three-point shot.
He is one of 20 middle and high school kids who have a slot in the club’s Teen Club. Usually it’s 100, but the pandemic has forced one of the city’s standout youth organizations to drastically cut its numbers.
The 80% reduction would be like reducing a Celtics and Lakers matchup to a one-on-one contest between Jayson Tatum and Lebron James.
It could be worse for Guerrero.
“I’m sure if you ask kids who aren’t able to come or who are on the waiting list, they’ve missed out,” said Shirley Tomlinson, who runs the Teen Club.
After an hour or so, the kids eat a bagged dinner provided by the Club.
Then it’s more basketball until the Teen Club closes at 7 p.m.
At home, it’s either more NBA 2K20 or television. He recently finished a Netflix documentary on immigration.
Guerrero has a bicycle, and his mother gives him the freedom to pedal where he wants. But she cautions him to avoid crowds. So he avoids the Beech Street School, where some of the best ball in the city now takes place.
He also didn’t make it to summer camp. His summer highlight will be a family birthday picnic at Lake Massasecum in Bradford.
What does he think about this summer of caution?
“We have so many family, we don’t want to risk anyone getting sick,” Guerrero said. “I’m fine. I’m not scared, but I’m cautious about it. I know it can happen.”
That’s the thing about kids. They endure. They’re resilient. Most of the time they’re better than adults at facing adversity.
The eighth-grader is pegged for the leadership program at the Boys & Girls Club. He has a career focus — the NBA. If not, then engineering.
He’s obviously making the best of the summer. More than anything, he said, he’d like to see the numbers of COVID-19 cases go down.
And school. A year ago, he didn’t realize it. But he likes school and being with friends. He isn’t too keen on remote learning.
We spoke about two hours before Manchester school Superintendent John Goldhardt released his plans for the school year. Remote learning, at least for the first quarter of school.