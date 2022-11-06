Axel Ragnarsson exudes millennial cool.
The spikes of his short, dark hair join in the front of his head in a subtle swirl. His beard is trimmed. And he stares straight into the camera, his calm-sea eyes, joined lips and open-collared shirt telling everyone: I got this.
Not yet 30, he heads a real-estate investment company that boasts $38 million in value, with most of the income properties in Manchester. And he hosts his own podcast — Multifamily Wealth, which advises listeners how to buy tenement buildings in disrepair, make a few changes and watch the money come in.
But Axel has an image problem.
They are his tenants, who hold hand-lettered signs that read “#AxelEvicts” and post their pictures to social media.
These people aren’t like Ragnarsson. They struggle to live on disability payments or keep a job.
They have lived for years in apartments that had shortcomings, but they were at least cheap.
Then Ragnarsson entered. Their rent jumped hundreds of dollars, and even after paying the increases they got evicted.
“They expected us to be out in a month or work with them and be happy about it,” said Audrey Rackliff, one of the sign holders. Those who did work with them still got evicted, she said.
The monthly rent on her two-bedroom Cleveland Street apartment jumped from $900 to $1,500 once ARAA West Side Holdings acquired the building about a year ago, she said.
She’s not getting evicted for non-payment of rent. Rackliff, her husband and 15-year-old son face a renovation eviction. Renovation evictions are a nifty thing for landlords who want to find tenants with a better income stream.
You don’t have to prove non-payment of rent, or damage to the apartment, or weeklong, methamphetamine-fueled parties.
All you have to do is tell a judge you plan to renovate the building. No need to show a work order or city permit for the work. Just tell the judge, and he signs the eviction order.
“It’s not illegal, but I think it’s an issue that needs to be addressed,” said Pat Long, a Manchester alderman and Democratic state rep who posed with Rackliff and her #AxelEvicts sign.
Ragnarsson sent me a couple of emails lamenting his situation.
“This entire situation (I should say complete and utter personal attack) has become so incredibly overblown,” he said.
He said he is only one of more than 10 partners who own the seven West Side buildings, and all the property management is done by another company, Blue Door Living Property Management.
Ragnarsson has “no involvement in the events that are being discussed,” he said.
He added that Blue Door has been working tirelessly to improve the properties, and the owners have invested more than $300,000 on repairs and improvements. He mentioned replacing sewer pipes and plumbing stacks in two buildings.
Fact Check No. 1: The ownership company, ARAA West Side, may have a lot of partners, but business filings with the state of New Hampshire list axel@brickleafproperties.com for notification purposes, and Brickleaf touts Ragnarsson as its founder.
Fact Check No. 2: ARAA West Side is involved in one aspect of property management — evictions. It has filed 25 cases in landlord-tenant court since December 2021.
Fact Check No. 3: The Manchester Department of Planning and Community Development lists permits for only one job, a furnace replacement, on the seven ARAA West Side properties.
The city requires permits for all sorts of work — roofing, siding, a new walkway, a new toilet, even a new light fixture. (Ragnarsson said permits were not required because ARAA West Side wasn’t making significant changes such as building use and floorplans.)
When he’s not disavowing his connection to evictions, Ragnarsson glorifies gentrification.
He has a podcast with more than 110 episodes as of last week. He’s also been a guest on other podcasts, such as the Denver-based BiggerPockets, which you can find on YouTube.
Chuckling, he told the BiggerPockets hosts how he acquires his properties. “Mom and Pop owners” are easy to find; they don’t know the market; their rents are “comically low.”
“My plan was, I gotta get their rents up. I gotta do some exterior upgrades. It wasn’t a really extensive renovation plan,” he said about one of his early deals.
He boasted about a $2.2 million deal in Manchester involving 27 units.
“We added value, we turned over the tenant base, and got those rents up to market,” Ragnarsson said.
But turning over at least two tenants has proved a challenge. In July, the New Hampshire Supreme Court accepted the appeal of Rackliff’s renovation eviction, along with another #AxelEvicts tenant, Crystal Soto.
Both had participated in the West Side Seven, a tenant union under the umbrella of the Granite State Tenants Association.
The association meets the second Saturday of every month at the offices of the Granite State Organizing Project and addresses issues related to tenants and landlords, said Jessica Margeson, the organizer of the Tenant Association.
Margeson stressed that Soto and Rackliff have fought the cases themselves, without a lawyer. They want to prove that the eviction was for retaliation, not renovation.
“It gets the eviction off their records, and it clears their name,” Margeson said about their cases. “And it tells these landlords their tenants are sticking up for their rights.”