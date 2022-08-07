Tim Prive works on window
 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
104 Harrison Street
Theres a sign posted on the front door as the renovation continues at 104 Harrison Street in Manchester.
Carpenter Tim Prive of Manchester works on a window at 104 Harrison Street in Manchester on Aug. 5.

THE BIG NEWS from the city last week was the approval by Mayor Joyce Craig and aldermen of a deal that will see some 400 apartments built on two downtown parking lots.

Although I’m skeptical they will be built, I’m all for it. The projects will ease the housing crunch, and about 10% of the apartments will be reserved for low-income people and 20% for working class.

Brian Hanaford prepares food in his new apartment on High Street in Manchester on Aug 5.
Brian Hanaford talks to a reporter at his High Street apartment in Manchester on Friday.
Owner Sandra Almonte puts out an order of chicken and rice with salad and beans at Don Quijote Restaurant in Manchester last January.

