Mark Hayward's City Matters: Displaced by war, Ukrainians find a home in Manchester

THE UKRAINIAN CITY of Yahotyn — population 19,000 — is so small that it warrants only a few paragraphs on Wikipedia.
And most of the entry describes the city’s ranking in a regional government structure, information that would grab only a bureaucrat’s attention.
Of more interest: a map places the city about 70 miles east of Kyiv, which is toward the country’s war zone.
I mention this because some informal ties between Manchester and Yahotyn were strung together this year.
Four families from the Laconia-sized city have settled in Manchester since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
They are the hosts of Ukrainian residents who left their native country years ago. Now firmly settled in America, they are opening their homes, and our city, to the villagers they left behind.
“Here, I have friends, I have a church,” said Oleksandr Borysenko, who fled Ukraine in March. He initially settled in Poland, then arrived in Manchester in August.
He spoke in the east Manchester apartment where he, his wife and three young children live.
The four families from Yahotyn are not the only Ukrainians to find refuge in the Granite State. The International Institute of New England counts about 150 Ukrainians who have settled here this year.
They are officially labeled “humanitarian parolees” and did not arrive through the traditional refugee resettlement process, said Henry Harris, director of the Manchester office of the International Institute.
They gained admission because they have a sponsor, someone who will take responsibility for providing their necessities.
“Culturally, they’re pretty Westernized, so they adapt well,” Harris said. “They’re motivated to work. The first word they learn in English is ‘job.’”
Unlike traditional refugees who cluster in cities, the Ukrainians are spread throughout the state, he said.
Though he lacks a full-time job at this point, Borysenko is getting pretty good at the foremost American skill of networking.
The owner of the ODA Auto Precision repair shop in Auburn, a Ukrainian-American, allowed Borysenko to use his tools free of charge so he could prepare his family’s automobile for inspection.
A piano, which his wife Mariia plays, sits in the living room. It cost nothing; Borysenko found it on Facebook Marketplace.
And another local Ukrainian-American — plumber Oleksandr Dolzhanskiy — paid the first six months of the family’s $1,800-a-month apartment. Dolzhanskiy attended the same church as Mariia in Yahotyn.
“Every family, they try to bring somebody, to support somebody,” said Svetlana Chychka, Dolzhanskiy’s sister, who served as a translator for this interview.
A focal point for the family is the Slavic Baptist Church. The church leases space from the First Baptist Church at 536 Union St., where the Ukrainian flag started to fly shortly after the start of the war.
The Slavic church holds its weekly Sunday service at noon. After the service, the church opens a swap center where household goods, furniture, clothes and food are available, thanks to the generosity of First Baptist members, the Manchester Ukrainian community and other organizations.
If there is an advantage to having to flee your country, it is worldwide familiarity with your plight.
Chychka said she left Ukraine 20 years ago for religious reasons. When she told her story in Manchester, people guessed that Ukraine was in Africa or South America, she said.
Now, everyone knows about the war, said Mariia. “They usually say they’re sorry,” she said.
Borysenko said he left Ukraine because he had three children. The country allowed families with a minimum of three children to leave.
He said it was not safe. Yahotyn was about 25 miles from the frontlines early on in the invasion. Missiles would fly overhead on their way to Kyiv.
Borysenko expects to receive a work authorization card in the mail any day. He and Mariia have stayed busy so far — walking his children to and from school, English classes three days a week, his work on the car, keeping up with relatives in Ukraine.
As for Russia leader Vladimir Putin, he is the foremost terrorist in the world, Mariia said.
Is their future in Manchester? Borysenko, 37, wonders.
He thinks of his three children: a 9-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, who attend Weston School, and a 2-year-old son. An experienced truck driver, he thinks this could be a good place to start over.
“After the war, it will be difficult (in Ukraine). Everything will be destroyed,” he said, “no jobs, it won’t be safe for the children.”