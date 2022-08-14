Flagger Jasmine Camacho
Flagger Jasmine Camacho waves on traffic that was down to one lane because of road construction on Massabesic Street in Manchester on Thursday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

THE MEDIA HAS long been a powerful force. But social media and the taunts of Donald “fake news” Trump have diminished whatever power I used to hold.

And even in our heyday, any power bandied about by me and my fellow journalists pales to that of Rick Hebert.

Flagger Rick Hebert with stop sign
Flagger Rick Hebert works at a road construction site on Massabesic Street in Manchester on Thursday. 
Flaggers Jasmine Camacho and Rick Hebert
Flaggers Jasmine Camacho and Rick Hebert speak with police about a subject who was involved in a domestic dispute early in the day on Massabesic Street in Manchester on Thursday.
Flagger Rick Hebert
Flagger Rick Hebert tries to stop a pick-up truck that sped through a construction zone on Massabesic Street in Manchester on Thursday.
Jasmine Camacho with slow sign
Flagger Jasmine Camacho waves on traffic which was down to one lane because of road construction on Massabesic Street in Manchester on Thursday.