THE MEDIA HAS long been a powerful force. But social media and the taunts of Donald “fake news” Trump have diminished whatever power I used to hold.
And even in our heyday, any power bandied about by me and my fellow journalists pales to that of Rick Hebert.
A chatty guy with a salt-colored beard, Hebert can fling his arm and halt any vehicle in its tracks, from a subcompact to a 40-ton tractor-trailer.
The subdued vehicle must idle impatiently until Hebert steps from its path and points it through a maze of highway cones, orange signs and peeled away asphalt.
Hebert, 62, is a traffic controller, or a flagger in the vernacular.
As summer draws to a close, flaggers are everywhere in Manchester as road crews and utility companies rush to finish summer projects. Hebert’s employer, New England Traffic Control Services, estimates it has 30 flaggers in Manchester this time of year.
With their signs affixed to 6-foot staffs, they hold sway over us all, and that’s when we’re at our most powerful, behind the wheel of 2-ton vehicles.
“It’s the only place where I get control. My wife’s the boss at home,” joked Hebert, who has been wielding signs and directing traffic for 17 years.
Like a salesman, he accents his speech with ingratiating laughter and makes frequent eye contact. As he launches into a story, I wonder if he has forgotten his responsibilities at the awkward intersection of Massabesic and Belmont streets.
But as a car slips into view about a half block away, Hebert pauses his speech, checks for oncoming traffic and flips his sign from STOP to SLOW.
It takes all of 2 seconds, and his thoughts, halted at mid-sentence, resume their flow as smoothly as the approaching car.
Hebert had worked nearly 20 years as a printer at Moore Business Forms before a layoff. He eventually took up flagging, where he now pulls down $24 an hour.
Shanequa Saunders, 31, has been at the job five months.
“I wanted something different,” she said. Saunders had been a Starbucks manager-barista working 60 hours a week.
Now, she makes $20 an hour and pulls down overtime after eight hours. The few jerks — she’s been flipped off once — are outweighed by the friendly drivers who slow down and let her pet their dogs.
“All you gotta do is show up and do what you’re told. If this is hard for you, I pray for you,” said her co-worker, Austin Sangster, who is 18.
But Saunders has had her challenges: rush-hours; moms on their phones at worksites near schools; South Willow Street, where drivers just ignore her, she said.
A flagger’s responsibilities include engineering the traffic control zone, meaning they’re the ones who place signs and highway cones.
When I visited on Thursday, Hebert had pinched Massabesic Street down to a single lane.
For the most part, Hebert stood halfway through the maze, holding close to a staff affixed with opposing STOP and SLOW signs to control traffic.
At one point, a driver ignored the STOP sign. Hebert threw up his hands, flipped his sign and extended his arm to halt an oncoming minivan. He annoyingly waved the offender through. The minivan driver refused his apologies and blamed the other driver.
Much of the job is just common sense, Hebert said.
But in case that fails, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration devotes 10 pages of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices to flaggers. (“To stop road users, the flagger shall face road users and extend the flag staff horizontally across the road users’ lane in a stationary position so that the full area of the flag is visibly hanging below the staff. The free arm shall be held with the palm of the hand above shoulder level toward approaching traffic.”)
As of late, the toughest regulation involves Level 3 under the American National Standard for High-Visibility Public Safety Vests. That means long-sleeves, long-pants, all in a reflective, polyester mesh that seems to magnify the summer heat and humidity.
“The heat is the worst part,” Hebert said, two days after the July-early August scorcher subsided. “Last Thursday, it felt like 20 hours (work) in a single day.”
The heat might explain why we don’t see many uniformed police out there this summer. Police officers get first dibs on flagger jobs, and recent hires earn $64 an hour. But when they don’t grab a shift, companies such as New England Traffic Control get the work.
Conversely, Hebert and fellow flagger Jasmine Camacho did a little police work last week.
On Thursday, an officer showed them an image of a suspect that police couldn’t find. They directed him to a nearby apartment building.
Hebert said he enjoys the outdoor nature of the job. He jaws it up with pedestrians, work crews and neighborhood residents. (During storm emergencies, people are outright generous, supplying hot coffee and donuts.)
And although about 1% of drivers are either nasty or stupid, they’re job security.
“If everyone was a good driver,” Hebert said, “they wouldn’t need us.”