YOU CAN READ THE SIGNS that Jeff Caron holds on a busy street corner, but he can’t.
And that is the point of this column.
Caron, 60, is blind, the result of a stroke he had 12 years ago.
Earlier this month, he stood outside a popular Somerville Street market with signs, a one-man protest to highlight what he believes is discrimination against people who deservedly get all of our sympathy — the blind.
“No Sight, No Service at Gossellins (sic) Superette.” “Please honk if you support blind and disabled people’s rights.”
He claims the owner has scolded him like a child and limited the hours he can enter the store. He’s been threatened, he said, but can’t be sure by whom.
“Discrimination, that’s what this is about,” Caron said. “He (the owner) has always been nasty to me. His staff, for the most part, have been super nice.”
The owner, R.K. Bhagat, disputes any claim of discrimination.
He said his customers take issue with Caron: with his cane, with his backpack and with demands he makes in the store. He said he can’t help Caron shop during busy times when customers line up to buy items.
“If he wants good service, if he comes at 6 o’clock, I can’t do that,” Bhagat said on Wednesday.
Gosselin’s Superette is located at the corner of Somerville and Belmont streets in one of the few remaining working-class neighborhoods in Manchester.
The Somerville neighborhood is a mix of single and multi-family homes. People who live there work jobs like carpenter and school teacher.
A fire station is just down the street from Gosselin’s. A laundromat, a barber shop, a hair stylist and a record store (that’s right, vinyl records) are within a couple of blocks.
Gosselin’s has a meat counter and deli in the back. Coolers are filled with beer and soda, and shelves stock staples. It’s more than a 7-Eleven, less than a Hannaford.
Bhagat has owned the store for six years, he said.
“Everybody comes here, it’s the only store we got left,” said Tom Prince, a neighborhood resident and retired Defense Department employee who spoke to me on Bhagat’s behalf.
Customer makes complaint
The dispute has reached official levels.
Caron said he notified Manchester police after someone squirted a liquid on his arm while he walked home on Aug. 13. From the street, a person told him to stay away from Gosselin’s or he’d get hurt, he said.
Police confirmed they took a report from Caron and have opened an investigation.
A spokesman for Attorney General John Formella said the Civil Rights Unit of his office logged a complaint from Caron, and it is under review. They suggested he contact the New Hampshire Human Rights Commission; Caron said that effort is underway.
Meanwhile, Mary Sullivan Heath, the alderman for the area, has tried to smooth things over.
“The school teacher in me said, ‘Let’s sit down and talk about this,’” Heath said. But Bhagat has refused, and Heath has to respect that, she said.
Caron lived in Derry and was an electrician before going blind. He is divorced and the father of one child and two stepchildren, all grown.
He lives alone in a third-floor apartment on Hall Street, about a 5-minute walk to Gosselin’s. He can’t talk during the walk; he must concentrate on his cane and his steps.
Earlier this month, he was picketing for hours at a time. If he senses someone near, he says, “Hello, hello.” Some stop, some walk by.
A person pulls up in a car, rolls down the window and asks if she should buy something at the market. No, he said, and she drives off.
Others honk. Caron complained that a lot drive by and don’t honk because they’re foreigners and can’t read his signs.
Some of Gosselin’s customers ignore Caron.
Donna Mailhot said Caron was obnoxious the last time she saw him in the store.
“He just acted like he was privileged, that he should get waited on ahead of everybody else,” she said.
Prince said he was in the store one day, and Caron shouted for Bhagat to fetch his beer. Bhagat was busy and could not. That’s when it all started, Prince said.
“R.K. (Bhagat) is a nice man. He tries to talk, sometimes he doesn’t say the right word. It’s a language barrier,” Prince said.
Owner gets trespass order
Caron said he is never impolite. He enters the store and says, “Hello, hello” and asks if anyone is in line. He goes to the store for only a few items: toilet paper, a loaf of bread, a six-pack of beer.
He said he refuses to abide by Bhagat’s demand that he shop before 10 a.m., when the store isn’t crowded.
“I can go there whenever I want, like anybody else,” he said.
Daniel Ouimette bought a few items at Gosselin’s on Wednesday. He was disturbed at the notion they might not serve Caron because he’s blind.
“I told him he should go get an attorney,” Ouimette said.
Mike Jordan, another shopper, thinks it started as a misunderstanding. “I think R.K. tried to say something, it might not have come across right,” he said.
When I spoke to Bhagat on Wednesday, he insisted that Caron could shop at the store, but he may not get the service he needs during busy times.
Later that day, Caron protested outside. On Thursday, Manchester police telephoned Caron and gave him notice of a trespass order, he said.
Police issue a trespass order at the behest of a property owner. It’s an official warning, a record is made, and it means the next trespass will result in a misdemeanor arrest.
Police would not confirm or deny the existence of a trespass order, citing the investigation.
Caron said he won’t go into the store, and if he continues his pickets, he’ll probably move closer to the intersection and away from the sidewalk-hugging storefront.
“I’ve been on the right side of the law all this time,” he said. “I plan to stay that way.”