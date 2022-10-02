SIXTY FIVE IS A magic number.
At least for the previous generation it was. Reach that age and one was guaranteed a company pension, Social Security, a simple health care plan and discounts at nearly every restaurant in town.
The luster of 65 has since dulled.
Social Security wants me to work longer.
I will get Medicare but will need to hire an expert to decipher its rules.
My 401(k) earnings will rely on financial markets that are more turvy than topsy.
And AARP offered to take me in at 50.
Still, 65 stands as a milestone for an accomplished life, if for no other reason than tradition.
And for the Central High School Class of 1957, the number 65 marks another type of turning point.
An end point.
Their 65th reunion, scheduled for Oct. 20 (a rollicking Tuesday) will be their 10th and their last. Most reunions just peter out. You go to one, and no one steps up to organize the next. (The last one for the Class of ’76 at my upstate New York high school was at 35 years.)
But a determined group of Central ’57 grads will have one last reunion and go out in a blaze of, if not glory, then Backroom chicken tenders.
“You get to a point, we’re all in our 80s, a lot can’t travel anymore,” said Barbara (Hackett) Boviard, the treasurer of the reunion committee.
Add to that the high cost of travel, a lingering wariness of COVID-19 and the shrinking number of survivors from the Class of 1957, and it just makes sense to make this the last one, said Jim Nielsen, who is chairman of the reunion effort.
“We found ourselves at a situation looking at aging,” Nielsen said.
Of course, that wasn’t the case 65 years ago, when then Mayor Josephat T. Benoit handed out diplomas to 316 Central grads.
The world couldn’t have been a better place. The country was at peace and prosperous. The Boston Celtics had won their first NBA title and followed it with nine over the next 10 years. And the top two hit songs of the year belonged to Elvis Presley (All Shook Up) and Pat Boone (Love Letters in the Sand).
“We were the ones that ushered in rock ‘n’ roll,” Nielsen said.
In Manchester, the mills were working, and grads could find work if they wanted to stick around. For others, college was available and cheap. Many with a hankering for adventure joined the military.
Frank Harlan, who went on to teach social studies at West High School, enlisted in the military and thinks it saved his life. He was out in three years and served his commitment to his country.
Meanwhile, some ‘57 grads eventually received draft notices and went to Vietnam.
Nielsen, who has organized five reunions, had checked off one 1957 grad, Paul Salvas, as a Vietnam War casualty. But Salvas surprised everyone by showing up to one reunion in a wheelchair, not as much a casualty as everyone had thought.
Salvas went on to become a psychologist; he has since died.
The most famous of the class made his mark only two years after graduation. David “Don” Sarette played quarterback for the 1959 Syracuse University Orangemen when they went undefeated and won a national title.
Another notable grad: Edward Ganem, now deceased, was a long-serving principal at Beech Street and later Smyth Road elementary schools.
Such are the memories that will be had later this month. Like the last reunion, it will be at noon. People feel safer going out during the day, and some may struggle to stay up late, Nielsen said.
Early reunions were different.
“They were a lot more lively. We used to have dining and dancing; more movement, I would say,” Boviard said.
“For some, it would last well into the night,” Harlan said.
The event will feature a lunch buffet and a cash bar. With microphone in hand, Nielsen will approach everyone and ask for an update. He’s hoping to book a speaker to talk about the changes in Manchester.
And of course, people will talk about who has died. Nielsen said the list of the deceased comprises 115 names, but there are likely people whose death is unknown to the reunion organizers.
Just two weeks ago, Nielsen called a good Central friend living in Maryland, George Archambeault, to ask if he was coming. His daughter said he had died two days earlier.
Two hundred invitations have gone out, Nielsen said. Twenty have responded with a yes, 18 with a no.
But the RSVP is open for a couple of more weeks. This will be a different reunion, he said.
“New friendships can develop,” Nielsen said. “You also sometimes get a chance to make amends for things that happened during the school years. For others, it’s a connection that’s taking place.”