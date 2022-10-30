THE 2022 CALENDAR has been cruel to us, force feeding us politics as it has and will continue to do.
Constitutionally, Election Day could be as early as Nov. 2. Or, as is the case this year, Election Day has lingered as long as possible, like a newly divorced 40-something-year-old at a company Christmas party.
So we endure the blathering, the repetition and braggadocio until Nov. 8.
An additional week of TV ads, political text messages, mailers and door knockers. Also, another week to read the tombstone-sized yard signs planted on lawns throughout New Hampshire.
And another week the residents of one West Side neighborhood won’t get along.
Yves Marquis and Don Croteau live next door to each other on Bunker Hill Street in a respectable middle-class neighborhood off Goffstown Road.
“We don’t even talk,” said Marquis, 79, a retired Manchester cop, whose lawn is full of signs for just about every Democrat — Hassan, Pappas, D’Allesandro.
Politics keeps you apart? I ask.
“That’s a lot of it, but just not that,” Marquis said.
“If I don’t agree with him, I have a choice — leave him alone,” said Croteau, also 79.
Croteau is a retired warehouse worker at Associated Grocers who works part time cleaning offices. This year, Croteau has only one sign — for state Senate candidate Richard Girard — whose mother lives across the street from Marquis and Croteau.
I had knocked on both doors, expecting — hoping — to find a different story.
A story of neighbors who may bicker over Biden and Trump but still have their families over for cookouts, keep an eye on the other’s house when they are away, and waste away hours at the fence line analyzing the shortcomings of Patriot quarterbacks.
It’s not like that anymore.
“You have families that don’t get along because of politics right now. People have lost friends over the presidential election,” said Tyler Clark, a political consultant for Republican candidates at the state level.
As for political signs, there are far fewer of them.
Clark and another political consultant blame that on a new generation of political operatives, often from out of state, who deride signs. Signs don’t vote, they say, and data and metrics point to door knocking as the ultimate campaign tactic, according to Jim Merrill, a government/political strategist with the Bernstein Shur law firm.
“I’m a big believer in metric- and data-driven efforts, but nothing will ever completely replace a well-placed yard sign on private property to show a campaign’s flag,” Merrill wrote in an email.
What’s hot this year? Text messages. I get two or three on my phone every day, and I expect their frequency will skyrocket this week.
Political text messages are cheap — 10 to 15 cents, depending on your carrier and the volume, Clark said. Compare that to anywhere from $3 to $5 for a lawn sign.
But Clark said lawn signs are a bargain for down-ballot races such as state Senate, state House, Executive Council, county offices. In those races, name recognition is key, and what better way to get your name out there than a sign people see every day in their neighborhood?
“We (in New Hampshire) definitely have the most yard signs per capita. We love them here,” Clark said.
That’s obvious for Marquis. His property is aflower with five candidate signs, a Climate Action sign, a Vote sign, a mailbox banner touting peace, equality and love, a Halloween ornament, and a statue of the Virgin Mary.
“We take our voting serious, and the people we support, we like to make it known,” he said.
His explanation for a drop off in lawn sign popularity? “People might be Trumpers, but they don’t want their neighbors to know.”
Croteau doesn’t seem to be shy about his admiration for former President Donald Trump. “He did a great thing. I hope he makes it in again.”
He’s had more signs on his lawn in years past, but the Girard sign is the only one this year.
He thinks there are fewer signs because a lot of homeowners figure what’s the point. People have made up their mind, so what will a sign do?
“If they don’t get it, it’s like pouring water on sand,” Croteau said.
Neither would agree to have their picture taken, either alone or — definitely not — with the other. Both said they avoid discussing politics with people with whom they disagree.
Marquis notes that he refused a request by Nancy Girard to place the lawn sign of her son, one of the city’s most prominent Republicans, on his lawn. But he’s happy to snow blow the widow’s driveway in the winter.
Croteau said he’ll ignore people whom he disagrees with, but only to a point. He plays in a cribbage group, and when a potential partner sat down and started bad-mouthing Trump, he told her she wasn’t going to be his partner.
“I’m not going to sit and take it. I’m a Canadian; it’s hard to shut your mouth,” he said.
There are also some hijinks between the two. Marquis said that Croteau put his sign right on the property line, which irked him because some may suspect that Marquis was a Girard supporter.
Marquis screened the Girard sign with Democratic signs, and Croteau backed off.
So is there no common ground on Bunker Hill Street? Will the street name reflect unyielding political strife akin to the Revolutionary War?
Maybe not.
When Croteau sees Marquis’ dog in the backyard, he confides, he sneaks the pooch a treat.