City Matters
Buy Now

Neighbors have opposing political party signs in this West Side neighborhood.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

THE 2022 CALENDAR has been cruel to us, force feeding us politics as it has and will continue to do.

Constitutionally, Election Day could be as early as Nov. 2. Or, as is the case this year, Election Day has lingered as long as possible, like a newly divorced 40-something-year-old at a company Christmas party.

Tags