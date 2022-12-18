Mark Hayward's City Matters: Six available beds, 28 homeless youth; who gets a good night's sleep?

ALMOST TWO MONTHS ago, Waypoint opened the state’s only homeless shelter exclusively for young adults on the edge. By the fourth night, the shelter was full.
One night last week, 28 youth (the facility serves people ages 18 to 25) signed up to bed down at the shelter. Six beds were available.
So who gets a bed?
The coldest six? Those who have been homeless the longest? The first six in line? The most affable?
Waypoint’s method for picking the six is quintessentially ManchVegas — a lottery.
Names are entered into the website Random.org. A list pops out, and the six at the top get a warm bed.
“We want to be an emergency shelter and have young people to be able to have equal access to us every night,” said Erin George-Kelly, director of youth services for Waypoint, a private, nonprofit human-services organization.
Last week, George-Kelly, who is also a Manchester alderman, showed me and a photographer around the Waypoint Youth Resource Center.
Located at the corner of Hanover and Beech streets, the center provides a host of supports for destitute youth during the day. There are showers, a food pantry, a clothes closet, TV, Wi-Fi, a comfortable couch, computers and support services for any 18- to 25-year-old.
The shelter beds, located in the basement, number 14. Each is inside a cubby with a half-sized wall.
Some of the beds, eight when I visited, are designated as two-week beds. They are for people who are taking steps to improve their situation — school, job, counseling. One resident had tucked in a half-dozen stuffed animals at the head of their bed; another had attached dream catchers to the wall.
They are guaranteed a bed for two weeks. They are then reviewed and renewed, if warranted.
The remaining beds are one-night-only beds.
They are for youth with “multiple complex challenges,” including untreated mental illness or drug abuse. They aren’t ready to address those challenges, George-Kelly said, so they get entered into the nightly lottery.
Most shelters select their clients on a first-come, first-serve basis. But George-Kelly sees problems with that.
Someone might have a job and can’t get in line before the picking starts. They might not have a cellphone, which allows them to stay on top of things. And bias could creep into any decision-making.
The Families in Transition shelter on Manchester Street is first-come, first-served.
Once you’re in and you have a bed, you keep it as long as you return to the shelter by 7 p.m., said Stephanie Savard, director of community outreach for Families in Transition.
If you don’t show up (unless you have a good, pre-approved reason such as a job), the bed goes to the first name on the waiting list.
The Waypoint model is great for their population, Savard said. But it wouldn’t work at the 138-bed New Horizons shelter.
“Being a low-barrier shelter and being so large, this is a model that works for us,” she said.
Savard said Families in Transition attempted several strategies after it took over the shelter. At one point, the shelter was reconfigured with private, guaranteed rooms as an incentive for people to work on their problems.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and space became the priority.
Waypoint opened the $2.48 million youth resource center on Oct. 31. George-Kelly said it takes about $500,000 a year to operate the facility, money raised by donations.
The Chapin Hall research center at the University of Chicago estimates that one in 10 young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 endures some form of homelessness.
The shelter isn’t licensed for minors, and homeless kids are directed to Webster House in Manchester or two Seacoast-area group homes.
George-Kelly said the resource center operates with the developing brain in mind. Misbehavior results in a brief disinvite, a day or two. And shelter residents can check weapons (knives and pepper spray; no guns allowed) in a hotel-like lock box.
Safety and harm reduction, George-Kelly said, are the priorities.
George-Kelly said it’s tough to draw the lottery at 5 p.m. and bid good luck to those who don’t get selected. They have to be out by 7 p.m., which gives them time to try for a bed at New Horizons or a chair at the Cafe 1269 warming center.
A youth homeless shelter has been discussed for years. When I met George-Kelly in 2013, the topic was youth homelessness and whether a shelter was necessary.
Back then, she said, it wasn’t hard to get youth off the streets. That was before the opioid epidemic, the COVID-19 pandemic and $1,800-a-month apartments.
“I used to think there was a clear pathway out of homelessness and poverty,” George-Kelly said. “You get a high school diploma, a job, save for a place. There is no longer a straight pathway anymore. It’s not a given.”