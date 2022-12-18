 Skip to main content
Mark Hayward's City Matters: Six available beds, 28 homeless youth; who gets a good night's sleep?

ALMOST TWO MONTHS ago, Waypoint opened the state’s only homeless shelter exclusively for young adults on the edge. By the fourth night, the shelter was full.

One night last week, 28 youth (the facility serves people ages 18 to 25) signed up to bed down at the shelter. Six beds were available.

City Matters: Erin George-Kelly
Erin George-Kelly, director of homeless youth services at Waypoint, speaks to a reporter at the new Youth Resource Center in Manchester on Wednesday.
City Matters: Waypoint's new Youth Resource Center
Waypoint's new Youth Resource Center recently opened on the corner of Hanover and Beech streets in Manchester.
City Matters: A Waypoint YRC bed
A bed at Waypoint’s new Youth Resource Center in Manchester on Wednesday.
City Matters: Clothing at Waypoint's Youth Resource Center
Clothing is available at Waypoint's new Youth Resource Center in Manchester.
City Matters: Artwork at Waypoint's Youth Resource Center
Artwork and an area to make art popped up at Waypoint's new Youth Resource Center in Manchester on Wednesday.
City Matters: A unit at Waypoint's YRC
A single unit is ready for a resident at Waypoint's new Youth Resource Center in Manchester.

