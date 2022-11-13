SOMEONE NEEDS TO TELL Patrick Murphy that he’s out of touch.
Murphy, 66, is a retired software engineer and Air Force veteran. He clings to quaint, archaic notions that wrongdoers — even if they’re kids — should be held responsible for their actions.
He also thinks that cops shouldn’t work against victims of juvenile crime.
But neither appears to be the case.
Three times this past March, the front door of his Weston Road condo was kicked and damaged, apparently by kids on their way home from Southside Middle School, he said.
He helped cops ID the culprit, and he waited for the system to play out.
Here’s how it did: Cops have dropped charges against the juvenile. Murphy can’t get the kid’s name and address, which he appears to be entitled to under state law. And he’ll be out $500, the cost of the deductible on his homeowner’s insurance, to pay for the damage, he said.
“They (Manchester police) should follow the law,” Murphy said. He refers to a law that says the identity of juvenile lawbreakers, their age, address, gender, charge and custody status — information usually blanketed in secrecy — gets turned over to victims once the kid is either arraigned in juvenile court or placed into a diversion program.
But police, he said, have refused to do so and warned him not to try to track down the kid, he said.
“They set themselves up as judge and jury, and the only one convicted was me,” Murphy said.
Manchester police won’t say much about Murphy’s complaint.
In an email, spokeswoman Heather Hamel said the city solicitor’s office, which prosecutes juvenile crime, has provided Murphy with information he can use to file an insurance claim.
She wouldn’t talk about what the police department thinks about the state’s latest approach to juvenile justice, which encourages early diversion.
And when Murphy’s alderman, Edward Sapienza, asked Police Chief Allen Aldenberg about the case during a public meeting, the chief evaded questions about victim-witness advocates and offered to speak to Sapienza privately.
“The system’s stonewalling him because it involves juveniles, even though he’s the victim,” Sapienza told me. Sapienza wants Murphy to keep pursuing the matter.
In an interview, Murphy said he paid about $120 for video surveillance cameras after the first two rounds of damage. When a kid kicked his door the third time, a surveillance camera captured the act, which led to his arrest.
When confronted by the Southside principal, the kid confessed to his mom, according to Murphy.
Murphy said his initial frustration dealt with his inability to get a police report.
Without a report, he couldn’t submit a claim to his insurance company.
OK, he reasoned, have the parents pay for the door. Police told him that the parents can’t afford the $3,000 cost of replacing the door, but they’d pay $100 if he dropped the case, Murphy said. He refused, he said.
Cops said they’d have to charge the kid with a felony if he didn’t agree. Go ahead, he said.
Then last month, cops told him they dropped the case.
“We’ve got it on video, we’ve got a confession, and they’ve dropped all charges?” Murphy said.
Murphy still wants the kid’s name and an address. He wants to file small claims action to cover the $500 deductible.
Murphy said he realizes that kids will do stupid things. But he grew up in rural Ohio, where youth admitted to transgressions when they got caught.
There’s a couple of things to keep in mind here:
If the kid goes to Southside he is likely not a teenager.
The state has instituted a new approach to juvenile crime that calls for getting help to a kid before he ever goes to court. Part of the help is supposed to involve restoration, but nothing is required. The initiative started in Manchester on Oct. 1.
Murphy comes across as an intelligent, responsible guy. But he’s a champion at shooting pistols, and we live in times where anyone can load bullets of anger into an easily purchased weapon and kill wantonly. In these days, should cops turn over information about a kid to anyone?
Ideally, we’d live in times where they could. And Murphy could knock on the door where the kid’s family lives. He’d talk to parents, they’d be embarrassed, he’d get an apology and they’d work something out.
But those times no longer exist, something that even Murphy acknowledges.
“We’re raising people,” he said, “with no sense of honor nowadays. No sense of personal responsibility.”