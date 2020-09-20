Two different American lifestyles are evident on the north side of the CVS Pharmacy on Mammoth Road.
Cars idle and creep forward to a drive-thru prescription window, demonstrating that potatoes don’t grow on just couches.
If the drivers aren’t flipping through social media on their cellphones, they might notice the inconspicuous entrance to the Rockingham Rail Trail, which would be right off their passenger side window.
The off-road, unpaved former railroad trail can take walkers and bicyclers most of the way to the Seacoast. Or if they prefer a local jaunt, to Lake Massabesic.
This month, work started on a $1.2 million upgrade of the trail.
When it is completed this winter, the trail will be level; 2½ inches of stone dust will top 9 inches of gravel. And it will be wider, anywhere from 8 to 12 feet, with a foot of gravel on either side.
“This should make it much more easily traversed,” said city Parks Director Mark Gomez, who met me at the worksite last week.
I’ve plied that trail for about five years, mostly on a mountain bike.
I welcome the upgrade, but will miss the rough edges that made the trail its own blockbuster movie. A lackluster opening. A spooky part. Some adventure. And a soulful ending.
Its entrance and early stretch lie in a residential area of the city. The trail borders backyards. One is a quite beautiful garden of hostas, cedar bushes and an arching canopy.
But most are backyards. An embankment with dead vegetation. A shed. A space to store rusting household items while homeowners ponder their future usefulness.
There’s litter on and off the trail, including empty beer cans and packaging.
Most humans on the trail have a dog in tow. Streets dead-end at the trail, and the upgrade includes nine connections to neighborhood streets, nearly all in this first half-mile.
Heading east, one enters the spooky part of the trail — a tunnel of some 300 feet of corrugated metal that runs through a berm that shoulders Interstate 93. Even at mid-day, the tunnel is dark enough for a vampire attack.
(Originally, bridges carried the interstate over the railroad, but during a reconstruction project, the state Department of Transportation installed the tunnel, according to the city.)
If one shouts (or screams) while crossing the tunnel, the confines and metal siding amplify a voice into rock-concert volumes.
Gomez said the tunnel is not going to be lighted; there is no power source. The city is providing the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel — solar powered illumination at the crossings of the interstate connector roads that parallel the tunnel and bisect the trail.
Once one escapes the tunnel vampires, the next adventure is a quarter-mile of soggy ground and cattails where swamp creatures thrive.
The mud holds patterns of knobby bicycle tires. At the most adventurous spot, a rider has two options: Pedal through a green-crusted puddle of mysterious depth. Or balance along a foot-wide pathway of uneven rock and earth that resembles the arched spine of a dozing amphibious monstrosity.
The reconstructed trail will be the most narrow here, only 8 feet. Crews will install 24-inch underground pipes to keep water flowing between both sides and off the trail.
After the swamp, the trail crosses the intersection of Candia and Proctor roads. It relaxes. Vegetation thins out as the influence of Lake Massabesic comes to play. At one point, 200 feet of lily pads separates the trail from the northern waterline of the lake, the area where Manchester Water Works pipes lake water that eventually ends up in our taps.
A few minutes later, Massabesic Front Park appears, although the adventure of crossing the Route 28A bypass remains. The lake offers a calm place to sit, walk or park and enjoy gazing at the forested hillsides that rise up from blue waters.
Once the work is complete, I imagine the trail’s popularity growing.
“Trail use in general has been increasing,” Gomez said. People feel cooped up inside, want to get outdoors and grab some fresh air while staying at a safe distance from one another.
“Particularly in the COVID-19 period we’re in, we’ve seen a huge uptick in usage,” he said.
Of course, the $1.2 million (80% federal funds) is insignificant compared to just one single road project. For example, the DOT expects to spend $97 million on the eventual reconstruction of the Amoskeag traffic circle.
The city has three other off-road trails: the Riverwalk, the Piscataquog River and the South Manchester Rail trails. Next up is expansion on both sides of the South Manchester trail.
But that will take years; money has been earmarked for expansion of the South Manchester trail. The work will progress in phases, and the projects should start within the next five years, according to a city memo.
And even then, bicycles and pedestrians will not be totally segregated.
“Ideally, in the end we end up connecting all these trails,” Gomez said. “But there are lots of little segments, especially in the urban core, that are tricky.”