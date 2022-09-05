 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Hayward's City Matters: When the ice arrives, summer's over in Manchester

  • Updated
Working on the ice
Buy Now

Trevor Sanders of Rink Services Group works on the ice at JFK Coliseum in Manchester last week.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Blue line
Buy Now

Trevor Sanders of Rink Services Group touches up the paint around the blue line while getting the rink ready for ice hockey at JFK Coliseum.
Bucket of paint
Buy Now

David Thorp of Rink Services Group pours red for the rink at JFK Coliseum in Manchester on Wednesday.

SUMMER’S DEMISE IS everywhere.

Monday was Labor Day, or what the media call the unofficial end of summer. Another sign? Today is the first day of school in Manchester.

White paint
Buy Now

David Thorp of Rink Services Group sprays white paint on the ice at JFK Coliseum in Manchester on Wednesday.
Paint the rink

Trevor Sanders (at left) and David Thorp of Rink Services Group paint the rink at JFK Coliseum in Manchester last week.
Touch up
Buy Now

Trevor Sanders of Rink Services Group touches up the paint while painting the lines at JFK Coliseum in Manchester on Wednesay.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK