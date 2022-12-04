MANCHESTER HAS always wanted a big city feel, and this fall, the city started to resemble our skyscraper cousins such as Seattle, Los Angeles and New York.
With nowhere else to go, our homeless citizens started pitching tents on the sidewalks outside the old New Horizon homeless shelter on Pine Street, just like the big cities.
“We get kicked out of everywhere where the cops tell us to go,” said Kalee “Little Bit” Chaput, whose tent is at the corner of Pine and Manchester streets. She has been there about a month, after the city cleared her camp in the wooded area under the Amoskeag Bridge.
November weather is cold and dry one day, warm and wet the next. But this month the air will turn cold and it could snow. As that happens, here are some things to keep in mind when you drive down Pine Street and either bow or shake your head.
Everything is full
The tents are outside the adult emergency shelter operated by Families in Transition (which avoids the name New Horizons, the name of the decades-old shelter the organization took over five years ago). The capacity at the shelter is 138.
Even in August it was housing 130 people a night. It’s now at capacity almost every night, said Stephanie Savard, chief of external relations for FIT.
“We’re stretched,” Savard said.
On Thursday, the overnight warming station opened at 1269 Cafe. People can find a warm place to spend the night as long as they sit at tables.
By keeping people at tables rather than stretched out on cots, 1269 can keep up to 53 people warm. If 1269 laid cots down, it could hold 17, said 1269 co-founder Mary Chevalier.
Last year, the center was mostly full, hosting an average 52 users a night.
The tents are legal
According to both the mayor’s office and Manchester police, the tents are on the sidewalk legally.
Police monitor the sidewalk area frequently and enforce laws, they said. The tents can’t take over the sidewalk and block passage.
Mayoral spokesman Hannah Chisholm said a foot is wide enough for passage, but tenter Dennis Higgins, said he tries to keep enough distance for a wheelchair to get by.
How long will they be legal?
An activist involved in homeless causes, Dam Wright, recently posted a city ordinance on the the Manchester Homeless Lives Matter Facebook page. The ordinance says the city will only enforce its no-camping ordinance when an “overnight shelter” is available.
The ordinance doesn’t give a clear definition of what “overnight space” or “overnight shelter” means, and whether the Cafe 1269 space qualifies.
Sidewalk living
Higgins said the sidewalks are safe as opposed to living in the woods, where the vulnerable can be victimized and things can get out of control.
At times, citizens and church groups visit and distribute food and warm drinks.
But the biggest unmet necessity?
“Public toilets. That’s the biggest problem right now,” Higgins said.
“I go once a day,” said Chaput, who usually uses the bathroom at Cafe 1269.
The FIT homeless shelter also won’t allow the homeless living outside their doors to use the bathroom, Savard confirmed.
Savard said FIT is stretched to capacity and does not operate a drop-in day program. “We do not have public restrooms.”
Food didn’t appear to be a big issue when I visited. Cafe 1269 provides a hot lunch, and although FIT has no plans to reopen its soup kitchen to outsiders, food is available through its Lake Avenue pantry.
The city remains divided
On Pine and Manchester, the people feel both the love and the hate from the Queen City. Strangers and church groups will come by with food and hot drinks, Chaput said.
But motorists will blow their horns late at night to awaken people from their sleep, Higgins said. He wonders how the snowplow will treat the sidewalk dwellers.
Wright said he’s seen people pelted with eggs, rocks, BBs and firecrackers.
“It sucks being treated the way we are out here. The only difference between us and them is the roof over their head,” said Chaput.
Meanwhile, activist groups such as Rights and Democracy New Hampshire and Wright’s Facebook page, which has 2,000 followers, debate homelessness on social media.
Advocates also speak at biweekly meetings of the aldermen.
But they don’t seem to have much sway. In October, aldermen enacted an ordinance that pushed homeless out of one more spot in the city — parks.
And the city promotes its See Click Fix app for residents to take pictures of encampments and report them to the city, which basically equates lives of homeless people to a junked couch on the side of the road.
Nothing is going to happen quickly
The city’s new homeless czar, Adrienne Beloin, the former director of the St. Francis House homeless shelter in Boston, started her job in Manchester a week ago today. Don’t expect anything right away.
“We’re giving Adrienne time to get her feet under her before any changes or decisions are made,” Chisholm said.
Understandably, Beloin didn’t want to speak to reporters her first week on the job, she said.
How big is the problem?
Beloin’s immediate boss, Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, said in an email on Friday that there are 116 homeless individuals in the city, with that number “constantly shifting,” along with the number, size and location of encampments.
Wright, who describes himself as a homeless initiatives coordination consultant, said he knows 150 people who live on the streets, and if you count people in cars or those who stay hidden, the number could top 1,000, an estimate I seriously doubt.
Yet, the need is there. The Waypoint shelter for young adults found lots of interest when it opened its 14 beds last month. Fifty families are on the waiting list for the 11 spots at FIT’s family shelter.
And at Manchester City Welfare, the entire focus has switched from rehousing homeless people to preventing homelessness by staving off evictions or foreclosure in the first place, said director Charleen Michaud. It is nearly impossible to find an apartment for people once they are homeless, she said.
“It’s awful right now, awful,” Savard said about the lack of emergency housing.
“We’re on the other side of COVID, and our heads are spinning trying to find the best services and how do we sort them out?”