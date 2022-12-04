Homeless encampment: Dennis Higgins covers belongings
Dennis Higgins covers his belongings with a tarp at the homeless encampment near Families in Transition adult shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester on Nov. 30.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Homeless encampment: Dennis Higgins
Dennis Higgins sweeps Pine Street in front of his tent at the homeless encampment near Families in Transition adult shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester on Wednesday.

MANCHESTER HAS always wanted a big city feel, and this fall, the city started to resemble our skyscraper cousins such as Seattle, Los Angeles and New York.

With nowhere else to go, our homeless citizens started pitching tents on the sidewalks outside the old New Horizon homeless shelter on Pine Street, just like the big cities.

Homeless encampment: Kalee Chaput
Kalee Chaput puts a tarp over her tent before last Wednesday’s storm at the homeless encampment near Families in Transition adult shelter.
Homeless encampment: Catherine Olmstead and Sweeney Tuplin
Catherine Olmstead and Sweeney Tuplin share a tender moment outside of their tent at the homeless encampment near Families in Transition adult shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester on Nov. 30, 2022.