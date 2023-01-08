Manchester city officials acted quickly last week after business owners showed up at City Hall to complain about the tent city outside the Families in Transition shelter.
They designated the Cashin Senior Center as an overnight shelter for people living on the street.
I’m not going to criticize any effort to accommodate people who are sleeping outside in the winter sans bathroom, but the solution is temporary. No one’s talking about making the space available once spring hits.
So, as the city scrambles to make another short-term solution work, here are a few ideas for a permanent fix.
More housingTwo weeks ago, fellow Union Leader columnist Christopher Thompson wrote that it was that simple. Provide more housing, subsidized if necessary.
That is happening, but I’m not sure how it’s going to help people living in tents.
For example, last month Commonwealth Collective received a $250,000 Invest NH grant for affordable housing. Company owner Michael Ketchen has purchased a three-story block on Manchester Street, the former Main Street Mission, and plans to convert it to 13 affordable housing units.
Under terms of the grant, his tenant pool is limited. He can’t rent to a couple who bring in more than $63,950 in annual income, a level I’m pretty sure far exceeds the income of anyone living in tents.
He said he’s talked to the Palace Theatre about renting to actors and others associated with the Palace.
Ketchen said he won’t discriminate if people in the tents apply, but “I’m not a specialist in relocating homeless people.”
Housing First
The experts in relocating homeless people are Families in Transition (FiT).
Last year, the organization opened an 11-unit apartment building that will house people ready to leave the homeless shelter they operate. It cost only $1.9 million to retrofit an old rooming house into apartments.
FiT runs about 203 Housing First apartments. The model calls for counseling and support for the tenant in order to make the transition a success.
The average cost for a FiT Housing First unit is about $1,400 a month; most tenants pay less than $500 in monthly rent, the organization said. FiT has to rely on donations to cover the difference.
Here’s the catch: most of these apartments are permanent and cater to people with a chronic illness, mental health, drug addiction. So unless someone lands a fantastic job and moves out, apartments don’t become available often.
Of the 203 apartments, only 75 have a time limit for a stay of two years, time for a tenant to work on self-sufficiency, wrote Stephanie Savard, chief external relations officer for FiT.
A page from historyLooking Back columnist Aurore Eaton helped with research about poor farms.
Manchester opened its own poor farm in what is now the Derryfield Country Club in the 1840s. In the mid-19th century, state government required all 10 counties to open poor farms; Hillsborough County purchased land in Goffstown in 1849 for a poor farm.
Records say the farms were for the “indigent, mentally ill and impoverished.”
Manchester Alderman Edward Sapienza is a strong advocate for a 21st century model of poor farms.
“You could modernize it and call it an indigent farm,” Sapienza said. He envisions people living in warm buildings with dormitory-style accommodations. The farm would feed and clothe them.
Residents would be required to work if possible. And the farm work would be therapeutic.
“In the old days, they had a modicum of dignity; you worked on the farm, you earned your keep,” he said.
Sapienza has no idea how much it would cost.
He said the state would have to mandate counties to open poor farms. The timing is ripe; counties are flush with Emergency Rescue Plan Act money from Washington.
Reinstitutionalization
Talk to experts about homelessness and pretty soon you will hear the word deinstitutionalization. The Kennedy-era effort opened the doors of locked psychiatric institutions in favor of community living and care at local clinics.
And many ended up homeless. Federal housing officials estimate that nearly 30% of New Hampshire homeless living in shelters have a serious mental illness.
In New York City, Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has told city workers to involuntarily commit homeless people with untreated mental illness. Call it reinstitutionalization.
Under Adams’ initiative, “emotionally disturbed persons” don’t have to show an immediate danger to be committed, according to the New York Times. An inability to provide for one’s food, shelter and health care is danger enough.
“It is not acceptable for us to see someone who clearly needs help and walk past,” he told CNN.
Could it work in New Hampshire?
No, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness-New Hampshire.
Adams’ plan “has the potential to lead to people with mental illness being warehoused as they have been in previous eras,” said the organization’s executive director, Susan Stearns.
And it’s not as if New Hampshire has empty treatment beds. On Thursday, 25 adults and 13 children were waiting for admission to a psychiatric hospital, the state reported.
Stearns said the state needs to provide more supported housing, respite care for people leaving hospitals, crisis stabilization beds and other programs.
