SUNDAY MARKED THE first day of spring, and with that the greening of our lawns, parks and hillsides.
No wonder St. Patrick’s Day is so welcome in these parts. With its frolic and its green shamrocks, St. Patrick’s Day reinforces the start of spring. (Or if you’re Irish, the equinox reinforces St. Patrick’s Day.)
And this year, as our community rouses from our winter slumber, we celebrate not just the change of seasons but a return to normal and a dissipation of the two-year fog of COVID-19.
That all comes together nicely this coming Sunday at noon, when downtown plays host to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Manchester. It will be the first time that a bagpiper and leprechaun will have marched down Elm Street in two years.
“People in New Hampshire worked hard to get through the virus. To get people out, I think it’s great,” said Dan O’Neil, Manchester’s favorite ex-alderman and the president of the St. Patrick’s Day Committee.
“It means a lot, part of getting back to what’s good about Manchester and good about the region,” he said.
O’Neil has been spearheading the parade for two decades. This year is the 25th anniversary of the Manchester parade.
To mark the quarter-century of parading, all three public city high school bands will participate (most years they rotate), as will bands from four other high schools.
And the Manchester division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will debut a 30-foot long tricolor Irish flag, a flag so long they will march it down Elm Street sideways.
Individual Hibernians pitched in the $1,000 needed to purchase the flag. It’s in honor of Kenneth P. Robinson Jr., who died in July 2020 at age 51. The owner of Acme Glass, Robinson was a tireless Hibernian, said Mike Farley, president of the AOH.
“We’re all brothers, but he was just a special person,” Farley said.
The latest plan is to have Hibernians march in front of the flag. They will enlist family members, friends, even neighbors to carry the flag.
“That flag’s going down the street,” Farley said. “If we have to get people off the sidewalk to carry it.”
Another flag may get more attention, however.
The parade committee is putting the flag of Ukraine in the color guard that marches at the front of the parade. It will fly alongside Old Glory, a smaller version of the Irish tricolor and the Irish Leinster flag.
Efforts are underway to have Ukrainian-Americans who live in Manchester march in the parade.
Of course, the Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade isn’t held on the saint’s holy day. That’s reserved for bigger cities such as New York and Chicago.
Even the most Irish of cities, Boston, doesn’t hold its parade (which was Sunday) on St. Patrick’s Day.Manchester holds off in order to book performers and marchers who would otherwise be unavailable.
So we wait a week, extend St. Patrick’s Day and enjoy unicyclists from Maine, go-carting Shriners from Massachusetts, and bagpipers from New Jersey.
Because that’s the point of it. More than any other parade in the city (and I count four: the cold and dark Christmas parade; the ear-splitting fire prevention parade, and the solemn Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades), this parade is fun.
You see that on the winter-paled faces of those who march on a (hopefully) sunny, green day afternoon.
Their city, their season, their triumph.
“People want it, they need it,” McQuillen said. “It’s tradition.”