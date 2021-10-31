Manchester schools recently received their test results. And, to be blunt, last year they failed.
To be sure, there are some bright spots. But only one of four Manchester students reads at grade level. In math, only one in seven calculates at grade level. Both are far below state averages.
Of course, the city can point to all sorts of legitimate factors for the low scores: two years of COVID-19 upheaval and the opioid epidemic. And there are longer-term challenges of poverty and non-English speakers.
But like parents whose child brings home a bad report card, the city has to make an honest assessment of its public education and determine where to go from here.
So here are some numbers to keep in mind:
19 percent
That is the percentage of Manchester third-grade students who tested proficient in reading. The score is key because, according to city Health Director Anna Thomas, third grade is when students transition from learning to read to reading to learn. She said that in an interview two years ago and cited data for 2017. At the time, 28% of third graders were reading at grade level.
Now, only one elementary school exceeds that benchmark, Green Acres, at 42%. The next closest are Jewett and the now-closed Hallsville, at 27%.
At Beech Street, Henry Wilson and Gossler Park schools, 10% or fewer of third-grade students read proficiently.
A note on learning loss: When I wrote the initial article about scores, I triple-checked the overall scores for Hooksett because its proficiency levels were unchanged. There’s a reason. Hooksett schools were open all year in 2021 and nearly all students were in the classroom. Manchester had a mix of remote, hybrid and then full-time classes.
2 percent
This is a bright spot. Two is the percentage-point improvement in reading scores for the current fifth grade over the past two years. Manchester fifth-graders who scored proficient or better came in at 27%. When they were third-graders two years ago, they tested 25%. (I’m comparing 2021 to 2019 because the state did not take assessments in 2020 because of the pandemic.)
Scores went up for White, Black and low-income students and stayed even for Hispanic students.
Now the bad news: For the same grade, math proficiency plummeted from 24% to 10%. The state also saw drops in math scores. My assumption: mathematics requires discipline, which was hindered by remote and hybrid learning.
45 students
That’s the estimated number of students in the two elementary-grade charter schools within the city of Manchester who took the fourth-grade reading test. It compares to 855 fourth-grade test takers in city schools.
The number of charter students is roughly 5% of Manchester students, hardly a huge number, and the percentage is still too overestimated because not all Manchester charter school students live in the city.
Critics of charter schools say they are a financial drain on public schools.
Test scores show they may be a brain drain. Fourth-graders in Manchester’s two charter schools tested at 67% reading proficiency (Polaris) and 61% (Mill Falls), compared to 25% for Manchester. For math, the outcomes are 44% for Polaris; 22% for Mill Falls and 15% for Manchester.
The data also show that fewer Manchester charter school students come from poor families.
57 percent
Another bright spot. This is the percentage of Manchester public school students who took the Statewide Assessment System test last year. Statewide, 82% took the test. The two school districts that are useful when comparing scores to Manchester — Nashua (for diversity reasons) and Rochester (for poverty reasons) — were lower than Manchester, about 40% and 50% respectively.
In Manchester, testing abruptly fell off in middle and high schools, where rates were as low as the 30s for the science test and only in the 50s for reading and math tests.
Elementary schools — which I’ve mostly analyzed here — had participation rates from the 70s to 90s. In fact, the two schools with the highest participation rates were McDonough and Beech Street schools, Beech Street being the most challenged elementary school in the district.
That’s an A for effort.
What to make of all this? I asked the Manchester schools for input, but the district said the assistant superintendent most familiar with test scores, Amy Allen, was at a conference and not available.
I generally go to elected officials for answers, but tomorrow is an election, and I’m not giving them any election eve ink. So I asked two people who monitor Manchester schools and who are on opposite ends of the political spectrum.
Sarah Jane Knoy, leader of Granite State Organizing Project, said any gaps in test scores aren’t as important as the gap in student spending. Bedford, which has high test scores, spent $14,300 per student on education last year. Manchester spent $12,400, the third-lowest in the state.
“The state loves Bedford children more than Manchester children,” Knoy said.
Ann Marie Banfield, a parental rights advocate, faults academic fads such as project-based learning, non-academic competencies and critical race theory for slowing down learning.
“Nobody wants to talk about basic math and grammar,” she said. If Manchester wanted to improve its scores, it should pay for private tutoring to poor students, she said.
While Knoy and Banfield are political opposites, they could have the makings of a hybrid strategy to improve the schools: spend more money on teaching the basics.