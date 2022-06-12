Both the American and the international press covered every detail of the events of Tuesday, Aug. 8, 1905, when the delegations from Russia and Japan were welcomed at the Portsmouth Navy Yard and in the city of Portsmouth.
The extraordinary day had ended at the Hotel Wentworth in New Castle, where the foreign diplomats and their staffs were the guests of honor. News of the Portsmouth Peace Conference was sent over telegraph lines throughout the United States and into Europe and beyond, and published in newspapers within hours.
The western terminus for the trans-Atlantic telegraph cable connecting Europe and North America was located just 12 miles south of Portsmouth in Rye, N.H., which expedited overseas communications.
Over 100 journalists competed to tell the story of the conference as it was happening. To provide a sense of place in the imaginations of British readers, the correspondent for London’s Daily Telegraph newspaper wrote in its Aug. 9 edition, “Portsmouth and New Castle, where the Hotel Wentworth is situated, are charming summer resorts, and were among the first parts of New England to be colonized. There is a wondrous mixture of landscape, seascape, and delicious mingling of salt air with the balmy scent of pines and wild flowers.”
The Hotel Wentworth staff was conscientious in catering to the needs of the envoys, but it was impossible to provide them with absolute privacy as the hotel was filled with summer guests as well as members of the press. As the diplomats and their staffs arrived at the hotel a little after 3 p.m. on Aug. 8, they were greeted by enthusiastic onlookers.
Later in the afternoon the envoys were entertained with a short concert performed by dozens of young female tourists. Although one newspaper described this scene as “a pleasing exhibition of international courtesy,” the delegates may not have been amused by the two improvised tunes sung by the women in an apparent attempt to cast a humorous light on the bloody war the two sides were trying to end. The lyrics for one song included the words: “How’d you like to fight with me... Making the Russians turn and scoot?” This was an obvious jab at Russia’s unexpected and thorough military defeat.
The hotel’s management anticipated that the envoys would want to enjoy their supper that evening in private. Separate dining rooms were set up, and French waiters were brought in to provide first-class service to the dignitaries. To everyone’s surprise, however, both groups decided instead to eat in the hotel’s public dining room alongside the regular clientele. The Japanese delegation sat at a large table at one end of the room, and the Russians at their own large table at the opposite end. The French waiters were sent away, and service was provided by the hotel’s own waitresses.
According to the Boston Globe, at dinner “The Russians were voluble and appeared to be in excellent spirits; the Japanese talked but little, but whether they felt sad or happy no one could tell from their looks or manner.
After dinner the Japanese went at once to their rooms. The Russians strolled about the galleries and listened to the music.” It was reported that the lead Russian plenipotentiary and head of the delegation, Sergei Witte, “… sat in the billiard room for a short time watching a game. He picked up a cue and handled it like a man who knows how to use it, but he did not play.”
The next day the first session of the Portsmouth Peace Conference was held at the Naval Stores Building at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine. Witte met face to face with his Japanese counterpart, Foreign Minister Jutaro Komura. The two men reviewed each other’s credentials, and neither raised an objection as to the other’s authority to negotiate on behalf of his country.
Witte and Komura decided that two, three-hour meetings would take place daily, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and at 3 p.m. They also agreed that only certain members of their delegations would participate in the sessions, including themselves, their secretaries, and their interpreters, and that other envoys would be called in when special expertise was needed on any particular subject.
Next week: The Portsmouth Peace Conference gets underway.
