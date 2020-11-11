NASHUA FIREFIGHTER Tom Lanzara found himself in unique circumstances on the morning after Election Day. He was the only Republican left standing in the race to fill the city’s 27 seats in the N.H. House of Representatives.
Each Nashua ward gets to send three representatives to the State House, and for the past two years all 27 seats have been occupied by Democrats. As of January, you can make that 26.
Lanzara managed to eke out a victory as the third-place finisher in Ward 1, the northwest section of the city in the Broad Street and Birch Hill area.
Democrat Jan Schmidt, a three-term veteran, was the top vote-getter in that ward, and in the city at large for that matter, with 2,947 votes. Democrat Bruce Cohen, first elected in the Blue Wave of 2018, won the second slot, with 2,744. That left a tight race for Lanzara to defeat one-term incumbent Democrat William Bordy, 2,657 to 2,590.
Nashua’s State House contingent has not always been so heavily Democratic. The Blue Wave of 2018 resulted in the all-Democratic delegation of the past two years, but after the 2016 election, Nashua sent nine Republicans to Concord. After 2014, the delegation was evenly split, 14 Democrats and 13 Republicans.
Control of the state House and Senate switched from Democrats to Republicans in this election, with Republican candidates replacing Democratic incumbents in many House and Senate districts. The fact that Nashua switched only one of 27 seats made the Gate City a bit of an outlier on that score.
But in other areas, Nashua followed the statewide trends. Many voters split their ballots to endorse Republican Gov. Chris Sununu by large margins, while supporting Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen by similar majorities. They voted in large numbers for Democrat Joe Biden, while watching as one of two Nashua-area Senate seats and the region’s Executive Council seat flipped from Democrat to Republican.
At the top of the ticket, Biden carried all nine Nashua wards by substantial margins, topping President Trump, 26,770 to 17,806. Biden also carried Merrimack, Milford, Amherst, Hollis, Brookline and Bedford, while Trump carried Hudson, Litchfield and Pelham.
In the race for U.S. Senate, veteran incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen trounced GOP newcomer Bryant “Corky” Messner across Hillsborough County, and the Nashua area was no exception. Shaheen carried all of Nashua and Manchester. The fact that she also carried Hudson, Merrimack and Bedford by substantial margins shows that local voters of both parties were willing to cross party lines when drawn to a candidate.
That was certainly the case for Sununu, whose overwhelming victory statewide was due in no small part to support from thousands of Democrats who voted for Biden and Shaheen. Many of those votes came from Nashua, where Sununu ran away with all nine wards.
Nashua businessman Steve Negron launched his campaign to unseat incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster soon after losing to her in 2018, but it was a long-shot from the beginning. Despite his local connections, he lost in all nine Nashua wards.
There were many very close elections across the state, and Nashua reflected that trend as well. One of the first recounts completed earlier this week was in Nashua’s Ward 7, where Democrat Melbourne Moran Jr., held on to win 1,800 to 1,779 over Republican Charlie Hall.
Democrats are also seeking a recount on behalf of incumbent Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, whose district includes Nashua wards 1, 2 and 3. Levesque carried those three wards, along with the towns of Hollis and Brookline, but not by wide enough margins to overcome crushing defeats in New Ipswich and Rindge.
Nashuan Kevin Avard, a Republican who held the Senate seat from 2016 to 2018, is likely to survive the recount and get his old seat back, with a district-wide vote total of 17,477 to 16,672.
Also subject to a recount will be the Executive Council seat now occupied by Nashuan Debora Pignatelli. She and Milford Republican Dave Wheeler have swapped the seat back and forth over the years, and it looks like Wheeler’s turn has come up again.
Pignatelli racked up big numbers in Nashua’s nine wards, trouncing Wheeler 24,698 to 18,503 in the Gate City. But that wasn’t enough to overcome votes in the other 32 communities in the district, which tilted largely toward Wheeler. The Nov. 18. recount is not likely to change the outcome, with a certified vote of 76,939 to 74,440 in his favor.
And as far as close elections go, it doesn’t get any closer than this: Wheeler and Pignatelli split the vote in Wilton right down the middle, 1,186 to 1,186.
David Solomon was executive editor of the Nashua Telegraph from 2001 to 2011 and a senior staff writer with the New Hampshire Union Leader from 2012 to 2019. His column appears on alternate Thursdays. He can be reached at dave@scdigital.com.