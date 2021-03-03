Nashua further cemented its reputation as a welcoming community committed to affordable housing with two recent votes by the Board of Aldermen.
At their Feb. 23 meeting, they unanimously approved a partnership with a Florida housing developer for a 144-unit apartment building on School Street and creation of an Affordable Housing Trust Fund launched with $30,000 in seed money.
These two moves come at a time when Nashua already has several housing initiatives under way. “We have added significantly to the stock of affordable housing over the last few years,” said Mayor Jim Donchess. “We added 150 units on Marshall Street. The Housing Authority is proposing to add 150 units more to the Bronstein site in addition to the 48 or so units that are there now.”
“We are trying to, across the board, add to the supply of housing in a balanced way; some more affordable, some more market units,” he said, adding that the vacancy rate for apartments in Nashua is at a record low 0.6%, with rents increasing 19 percent over the past four years.
This enthusiasm for broadening the city’s housing stock stands in contrast to what is going on in many other communities in New Hampshire, where existing homeowners do whatever they can to pull up the drawbridge in the face of potential newcomers. It’s near impossible in many parts of the Granite State to build anything but a single-family home on a pre-approved lot with at least 200 feet of road frontage.
Meanwhile, the three-week inventory of single-family homes statewide has shrunk from 7,000 to 1,500 in just five years. If people aren’t selling, and no one can build, the law of supply and demand continues to push prices into the stratosphere.
Gov. Chris Sununu has been fighting this trend for years but faces an uphill battle. He supported a bill to create a statewide land-use appeals board to override the exclusionary zoning decisions of local land-use boards, subject to Superior Court review. The bill was defeated by the state Legislature, but Sununu included it as part of the state budget resolution, where it became law.
After two failed efforts in the state Senate to repeal the law, the Housing Appeals Board began taking cases in July.
A bill that would have created tax breaks and other incentives for workforce housing, while requiring housing-related training for zoning or planning board members, had no opposition at a Feb. 18 hearing in Concord, where the Municipal and County Government Committee voted 15-3 to endorse. But the bill was tabled by the full House, 175-172, on Feb. 25.
With the state Legislature reluctant to act, much of the burden falls to local land use boards. The Bedford Planning Board approved plans for 93 new workforce housing apartments near Bedford High School in 2019 and 240 condominiums on South River Road last October. Both of those approvals came despite a petition from the Bedford Residents Association with 1,300 signatures opposing construction of ANY apartment complexes in town.
Sununu made Bedford the poster child for snob zoning in 2019, when at a panel discussion he described the economic benefits of a diverse housing base to the broader community, and said, “There are some towns that don’t get this. I’m talking about the one that rhymes with Red-ford.”
Bedford is certainly not unique in this regard, and Sununu could have picked any number of communities, including Atkinson, which has been the target of snob zoning lawsuits going back to the 1980s.
With some notable exceptions, most smaller communities in the state are content to leave multi-family housing to Manchester, Nashua, Dover and other regional hubs. Nashua’s embrace of the role is reflected not only in the major projects cited earlier, but in the volunteer spirit of Nashuans involved in Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity and NeighborWorks of Southern New Hampshire.
In the words of alderman Tom Lopez: “It is important to recognize people who are actually working towards helping develop appropriate, affordable housing for the needs of the families in Nashua.”