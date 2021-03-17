NASHUA CAN BE a great place to take a walk (in Mine Falls or Greeley Park, for example), but it’s not quite as welcoming if you have to walk. My wife, for health-related reasons, does not drive, and is keenly aware of the challenges faced by pedestrians in the Gate City. She’s walked its thoroughfares and side streets for nearly 30 years, on her way to or from a bus stop or other destination.
We’d like to add our voices to the 300 Nashuans who recently completed an online survey posted by the Nashua Regional Planning Commission at the request of city officials seeking opinions on bicycle and pedestrian transportation in Nashua. A September webinar on the same topic attracted 30 participants.
According to the Planning Commission report, “Respondents gave Nashua below-average grades regarding how well Nashua accommodates biking and walking in the city.”
There are too many shopping and business districts that have no sidewalks, or sidewalks that start then disappear, then start again. Amherst Street is particularly notorious for this on-again, off-again phenomenon.
The areas cited as most in need of improvement are also those where collisions involving pedestrians or bicycles with motor vehicles are most frequent, according to the planning commission analysis, including Main Street/Downtown, Amherst Street, Daniel Webster Highway and the North End/Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
We can also add to that list the Tree Streets neighborhood, the area around Exit 5, Kinsley and West Hollis streets, the neighborhood around Fairgrounds Elementary and Bishop Guertin High School.
These are all areas that have high pedestrian and bicycle traffic, but inadequate accommodations like uninterrupted sidewalks, marked pedestrian crossings or traffic-calming measures like speed humps and raised intersections.
Nashua has the potential to be a very walkable city, given its existing network of sidewalks and prime walkable and bikeable areas, including the riverfront, many parks, as well as the Heritage and Riverfront trails, according to planners.
“In other words,” they say, “the city has a successful base of existing conditions from which to envision future bicycle and pedestrian improvements.”
Nashua may not have the resources to invest millions of dollars in new sidewalks, bike paths and pedestrian crossings as isolated projects, but these amenities can and should be taken into consideration as part of larger projects already underway, including the new middle school under construction in South Nashua, the new performing arts center downtown, and the proposed logistics center on the Nashua/Hudson line.
“These all have the potential to increase the demand for and use of bicycle and pedestrian improvements. Furthermore, the city anticipates several bridges may soon become red-listed. This will offer the city an opportunity to add bike and pedestrian amenities during their eventual rehabilitation,” according to the planning commission report.
Amherst Street, or Route 101A, north of the Exit 7 overpass to the Merrimack town line is among the most dangerous stretches of road for pedestrians in the state. A map generated by the planning commission shows 11 crashes along that stretch involving pedestrians or cyclists and motor vehicles in the past four years.
The recent reconstruction of the Amherst Street intersection at Charron Avenue was a big improvement, with a more pedestrian-friendly traffic pattern and a new pedestrian crossing at the traffic light. But once you cross from Charron Avenue to Amherst Street, you are risking life and limb by proceeding in either direction.
It’s not as if this is an area devoid of reasons for pedestrian traffic. The sprawl from the turnpike exit to Merrimack includes a variety of businesses and services, apartment buildings, Nashua Community College, various medical facilities and several well-used bus stops. It’s not uncommon to see people trapped in the median between speeding traffic in both directions, nervously hoping for a chance to cross the street.
Let’s hope the city’s effort with the planning commission lead to some of needed pedestrian improvements, at least along Main Street and Amherst Street. But no matter how many crosswalks are built, we still have to rely on motorists to honor them.
Late last summer, I watched as my wife waited to cross Main Street just south of the river at a well-marked pedestrian crossing. Two cars heading south stopped for her as did the northbound car on the lane closest to the sidewalk. She stepped off the curb, glancing left and right, and fortunately stopped dead in her tracks as another northbound car came racing up the outside lane inches from the stopped car and my wife.