SINCE 1994, one of the best ways to become acquainted with Nashua and its history has been to join Al Manoian on one of his downtown walking tours.
A native of Lowell, Mass., Manoian worked for the city of Nashua from 1994 to 2004, first as downtown development specialist and later as assistant director of economic development.
He’s now director of community development for Ayer, Mass., and lives in his old hometown. But his connection to Nashua continued through the years, as had the walking tours — until COVID-19.
Manoian is looking forward to the day, not too far off, when the tours can begin again.
“I have continually guided historic walking tours in Nashua until March of last year,” he says. “And I will continue to do so until my dying day.”
Manoian’s hours spent in research at the Nashua Public Library have established him as one of the most knowledgeable historians in the city. Few can connect the dots of Gate City history the way he does.
Take the subject of murals.
This public art did not come to grace the outside walls of so many Gate City buildings by accident, he says. It emerged in response to the downtown’s decline in the 1980s, as malls decimated the Main Street retail economy.
“It really emerged here and in many downtowns in America with urban flight to the suburbs and the emergence of strip malls and indoor malls,” Manoian says.
The result was a lot of vacant buildings, some in extreme disrepair, lining Main Street, wall to wall, side by side. Manoian’s take on what followed gives you a hint at his presentation style: “When one of those buildings would mysteriously burn down, which happened quite often, what you were left with was a hole in the building fabric of the street, like a front tooth knocked out. That would expose the side of another building and create a vacant lot.”
As cities attempted to draw people back downtown, community development proponents struggled with how to beautify what had become abandoned eyesores.
“The first thing they would do is say, ‘Oh, see that old ugly wall that’s covered with graffiti and trashed and seen from the street. Let’s paint a mural.’”
At first, that meant deploying some volunteers or kids from the YMCA or the Boys and Girls Club.
“This is where you see the first generation of these murals,” Manoian says. “They were not high-quality art. It was just a gesture to show that we are trying to clean this up, make it nice. The kids would sign it, and they would feel a sense of pride and ownership.”
The first professional outdoor mural in the city was painted in 1988 by Elizabeth Johansson, wife of nationally renowned Peterborough artist James Aponovich and a gifted artist in her own right.
Her “Nashua Railroad History” mural graced the façade of the old Nashua and Lowell Freight Depot in Railroad Square until 2011, when it was demolished as part of renovations for the now-closed Portland Pie Co.
Other murals soon followed. Le Parc de Notre Renaissance Francaise, at 23 Water St., features a mural celebrating the historic contributions of Franco-Americans in Nashua. Murals on the Maynard and Lesieur building on West Hollis Street celebrate the Nashua Dodgers and the team’s role in the racial integration of professional baseball.
James Aponovich’s contribution is his 1997 tribute to the Yankee Flyer Diner and life on Main Street. The seven-panel mural at 222-226 Main St., former location of the diner, was painstakingly restored by the Aponovich couple in 2015.
That was the last traditional paint-brush mural, according to Manoian, before the aerosol generation took over with many of the great results we see today. Nashua’s legacy murals and the city’s commitment to continuing the tradition helped attract and nurture organizations like Positive Street Art, now in its 10th year with many talented artists under the leadership of Manuel Ramirez.
One of his best-known works is the tribute to the old movie theaters that once occupied the Chase Building on Main Street, “Nostalgia,” with images from great films like “Gone with the Wind” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“Manny Ramirez is the man,” Manoian says. “This young man is one of the most talented, creative people I’ve encountered in my professional life anywhere, and you have him there in Nashua.”
From Johansson to Ramirez, the tradition continues and is reflected in a colorful cityscape.