IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME coming, but Nashua will soon have a performing arts venue to rival any facility of similar size in New Hampshire and beyond.
Aldermen recently voted 12-3 to approve a $5.5 million bond for the Nashua Performing Arts Center and another $2.5 million bond for a nearby public parking lot. That’s in addition to $15.5 million previously approved to convert the former Alec’s Shoe store on Main Street into a 750-seat performance and function facility.
The idea has long been a part of the city’s master plan. In 2016, the Alec’s Shoe property became available and coincided with a consultant’s recommendation that the arts center be located in the heart of the Main Street district. The idea was put to a nonbinding referendum in 2017 and squeaked by with a vote of 5,167 to 5,012.
That’s not a very meaningful gauge of public sentiment one way or the other, especially when you consider only 10,730 ballots were cast out of 57,000 registered voters, with turnout of a little less than 19%. The main concern among opponents has always been a fear that taxpayers will end up with a boondoggle on their hands.
Supporters, citing their consultant studies, are convinced the bonds can be paid down with the additional tax revenues to be generated from development the arts center will attract. That requires a leap of faith, but time will tell.
Nashua has created a Tax Incentive Finance District extending from the Alec’s Shoe block to the nearby School Street parking lot. Any increase in tax revenue generated by property improvements in the district can help pay the city’s costs for the arts center. A new housing project is already approved for the School Street area. The new tax revenue from that project will first be applied to the underground parking garage and then to the cost of bonding the arts center, according to Mayor Jim Donchess.
The capital campaign for the project was required by aldermen to raise $4 million in private funds as a demonstration of public support but was only able to raise $1.5 million, including a $250,000 grant from Bank of America. The balance will come from the sale of $2.5 million in New Market Tax Credits, a federal program that gives investors credit against their federal income tax in exchange for making investments in community development.
Construction is expected to begin early next year and take 12 to 15 months, putting the grand opening some time in early 2022 — when COVID-19 and its impact on live events should be in the rear-view mirror.
Wherever you stand on this issue, it’s hard to deny the downtown will be better off with a beautiful new centerpiece attraction in place of an empty Alec’s Shoe that could sit there for years. Just ask the businesses in downtown Manchester how much the Palace Theatre means to them and by extension to the community at large.
While most arts organizations require significant philanthropic support, the business plan for the Nashua Performing Arts Center calls for its operating costs to be entirely covered by ticket sales, concessions (including beer and wine sales), venue fees and the like. Nashua is expecting to be protected against cost overruns in its contract with Massachusetts-based Spectacle Management to operate the facility.
“We are still finalizing our contract with the city, so all the final details are yet to be worked out. They will be soon,” says Spectacle President Peter Lally. “But one of the things that was very important to the city was that Nashua would not be ‘on the hook’ for any operational shortfalls, which is a prudent position to take. As such, my company is the one that will absorb any shortfall.”
Lally has the same deal with Lowell, Mass., for management of the Lowell Auditorium, and with Lexington, Mass., for the Cary Memorial Hall. Other properties managed by Spectacle include the Plymouth (Mass.) Memorial Hall and the Colonial Theater in Laconia.
Spectacle is able to attract national touring acts by offering multiple bookings at its many venues, according to Lally, who said performers could range from Melissa Etheridge, the Wallflowers and Chris Isaak, to comedians, dance troupes or the Vienna Boys Choir. The seats will be retractable to create an open floor venue for rock concerts, banquets or corporate events.
Many of Nashua’s arts and culture organizations will certainly benefit from having a new performing space, including the Peacock Players, Actorsingers, Symphony New Hampshire and the Nashua Chamber Orchestra.
The State Council on the Arts in 2017 awarded Nashua its Creative Community Award, calling the city “one of New Hampshire’s premier destinations for the arts.”
That reputation will be further enhanced when the Nashua Performing Arts Center opens its doors.