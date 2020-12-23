COMMUNITIES THROUGHOUT the state had to rethink their signature public celebrations in 2020, as COVID-19 made the conventional format for such occasions impossible.
Market Square Day in Portsmouth, traditionally held in early summer, was reconfigured as a “virtual event” in September. Salem’s Night of Lights last week, which traditionally attracts thousands to Field of Dreams Park and Playground, was staged as a drive-thru at the high school.
But there was no way to reconfigure the Winter Holiday Stroll, which annually brings up to 30,000 people to downtown Nashua on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Gate City’s defining event since 1993 features a candlelight procession through downtown to the city’s Christmas Tree led by Santa and Mrs. Claus, with performances at downtown venues and live ice sculpture carving along the route.
“If my history is correct, this is the first time since 1993 that Nashua did not have the Holiday Stroll,” says Paul Shea, executive director of the Great American Downtown, which stages the stroll along with many other events and promotions.
“It’s an all-or-nothing proposition, and a big part of the experience is the tradition of it. Earlier in the year we were involved in the city’s annual pride parade. We developed a livestream production of performances, with a lot pre-recorded in a social-distance approved way. But the stroll … it’s one of those things where the experience of it cannot be duplicated.”
It is a shared experience that can’t be replicated on Zoom or through a livestream. We need community events like the Winter Holiday Stroll for occasional moments of unity at a time when so many other forces are driving us apart. Many who’ve made it an annual tradition missed it this year, but are looking forward to 2021.
Thanks to the Great American Downtown and all the donors and businesses that support it, there will be a stroll in 2021, along with the Taste of Downtown, the Dinner on Main Street and a number of other annual events that keep the downtown humming.
GAD, as it is called, is not supported by membership dues, like a chamber of commerce, but relies entirely on grants, donations and money raised from its events. Without those events, the organization, like so many others, has had to rely on COVID-related stimulus funding.
Shea says GAD would likely have gone out of business if not for the federal Payroll Protection Program, the New Hampshire Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund, and a Community Development Block Grant for the Nashua Farmers’ Market.
“If not for all three of those programs, with funding from the CARES Act, we would not be operating today,” he said.
One area of funding for GAD that has been going gangbusters is charitable gaming at Boston Billiards. “That outperformed budgeted revenue by 35%,” Shea said. “We’re lucky for that and lucky that people were still patronizing the facility and helping nonprofits. We are hopeful we can continue operations. We have been doing a lot of good things aside from the bigger events that we’re used to hosting. We’re hopeful we’ll be in a strong enough financial position to endure. It would be nice if there is another stimulus coming through with some amount of paycheck protection extension because we’ll be holding on by the skin of our teeth come next summer.”
Judging from the recent reports out of Washington, D.C., that second round of stimulus will be forthcoming, which is good news for fans of the Winter Holiday Stroll looking to 2021.
There are still a few days left to participate in GAD’s year-end project, the Dazzling December Holiday Lighting contest. Voting continues until Jan. 3, with trophies awarded to the top three vote-getters in each of two categories, business and residential.
You can check out the entries at downtownnashua.org, or take a driving tour using the interactive map on the website.
“The idea of that, like a lot of our programming, is to provide something that gives people an opportunity for excitement in a socially distanced way,” said Shea.
“Folks can hop in their cars and navigate over to these lighting displays to ooh and aah.”
Not quite the same thing as a candle-lit procession down Main Street with a crowd of 30,000 oohing and aahing at the lighting of a giant Christmas tree, but in our “annus horribilis” it will have to suffice.