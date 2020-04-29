If you look through our rich history over the decades, you see a strong, proud community that has survived quite a lot since its incorporation as a city in 1853.
Today, our population of 89,000-plus is currently facing a highly contagious, worldwide virus.
Mayor Donchess emphasized in a recent press conference via video that, “Nashua is in relatively good shape” and that our community, like others across the Granite State, has been abiding by Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order.
Now is the time to “box the virus in,” Donchess said, adding that the state’s second-largest city needs widespread coronavirus testing, and hopefully soon.
I agree with President Trump that we all have cabin fever, but in my humble opinion, we’re not ready to lift the stay-at-home executive order. The science does not support it, but I’m sure others disagree.
Sununu’s newly formed, 19-member task force will decide when and how to reopen New Hampshire’s economy. As it stands now, all non-essential businesses remain closed.
Looking at years gone by, the good people of Nashua have always bounced back from adversity, especially during the Great Depression in the 1930s.
For example, the Crown Hill Fire broke out on a windy May 3, 1930. The huge inferno tore through the neighborhood as it burned some 400 buildings to the ground. Many lost their homes and unfortunately had no insurance. The city suffered some $2 million in damages.
On March 18, 1936, another natural disaster took aim at the Gate City when two weeks of heavy rain created raging rivers across New England, unleashing a horrendous flood.
Families had to be evacuated by boat as factories and homes rapidly filled up with eight feet of water.
Even the dam that powered our busy textile mills became useless as angry torrents ran over it. The 1936 flood took out railroad lines and destroyed bridges.
On Sept. 21, 1938, the Great New England Hurricane came roaring through, taking a nasty bite out of Nashua and leaving behind incredible damage to our scenic landscape.
More than 600 lives were lost during the Category 3 storm, including one in the Gate City.
I know for sure that whatever befalls our great city, we will come back from it. That’s what strong, proud Nashuans do.