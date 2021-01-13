Library Hill at the top of Main Street overlooks the wonderful Gate City. Right there is the magnificent Soldiers and Sailors Monument and the iconic Hunt Memorial Building.
The Hunt was the former public library built with a $50,000 gift from Mary A. and Mary E. Hunt, the wife and daughter of John. M. Hunt, a local businessman and postmaster. It opened in 1903.
I used to think that the red brick building with its three-story square tower was a castle as a young child. New Hampshire native and architect Ralph Adams Cram designed its Gothic Romantic style.
Today, the Hunt is available for private and non-profit functions such as weddings, receptions, conferences and seasonal parties. The elegant venue can accommodate up to 99 people.
I could never imagine Nashua without this amazing landmark, and yet, the city almost gave it away.
From what I recall reporting in the early 1990s, the board of aldermen decided to sell the building to Grace Fellowship Church for $50,000. Then-Mayor Rob Wagner thought that a notable building like the former Hunt Memorial Library was too precious to let go, so he vetoed the sale.
Smart move.
We need more people to speak up and save historic buildings that help to define our cities and towns. A fine example of this would be the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance. The organization does excellent work restoring invaluable historic landmarks and preserving their rare community character.
Here's a more recent example of our city taking a thoughtful approach to a vacant, neglected building in the downtown. Mayor Jim Donchess and the Board of Aldermen saw the potential of 34 Franklin St., which housed the old mill "Card Shop."
It was later renamed Nashua Corporation in 1952, and I'm sure that many of you knew someone who worked at Nashua Corp., which served as a place of employment for many local and area families for several decades. In 2009, Nashua Corp. was purchased by graphics giant Cenveo.
Nashua Corp., the maker of labels and other specialty paper products, was the city’s largest taxpayer in the 1960s and played a significant role in the Gate City's economic position. And to tie this all together, it was Eliot A. Carter, Nashua Corp. treasurer and philanthropist, who donated more than $1 million in 1971 for the city to build a new public library at 2 Court St., its current location.
Meanwhile, the former Nashua Corp. building has emerged as a handsome example of urban renewal. Now known as Lofts 34, the expansive building is home to 200 pet-friendly, downtown apartments designed in a sophisticated loft style.
Monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment starts at $1,445.
The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance awarded Brady Sullivan Properties with the 2019 Preservation Achievement Award for purchasing and revitalizing 34 Franklin St.