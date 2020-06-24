NOW THAT New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order is behind us, folks around here are resuming more activities and the freedom to gather in numbers over 10 while, hopefully, continuing to adhere to proper hand-washing habits, wearing a face mask and social distancing.
Gov. Chris Sununu now has the Granite State in “Safer At Home” mode.
Business owners, non-profit organizations and even houses of worship have all become very creative working around these new pandemic parameters such as capacity limitations and other modifications.
For instance, here in our community, City Arts Nashua is reminding residents that the arts are stronger than ever and have an impact on our lives even during times of challenge.
Here’s how you can participate: There’s an online auction underway, including the beautiful artwork of two notable Nashuans, Meri Goyette and Herb Mosher, as well as other talented local artists.
Check them out at https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/index.cfm?auctionID=21555.
There are 23 impressive pieces, including abstracts, seascapes, etchings, black and white photographs and more. Bidding ends on July 24.
Like the arts, houses of worship across the city are also trying to return to a measure of normalcy. Parishes here are transitioning back to celebrating regular Sunday Masses.
For instance, Parish of the Resurrection, celebrating its 50th Jubilee Year, is asking parishioners for their patience and to sanitize their hands and wear a face mask during the Mass. Also, the church is canceling congregational singing or choral singing at this time.
At St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church (my church), Sunday services are also limited in congregation size according to current state regulations or 40 percent capacity.
You must wear a face mask. Your temperature will be taken, and you’ll be guided to your socially distant seating.
Following church services, there will be no communal gathering.
On a happy gastronomic note, St. Philip’s is gearing up for the “Greek Food Pop-Up” online ordering and drive-thru event.
St. Philip parishioner Doug Philipon, who always plays a prominent role in faithful service to the church, tells me that food pickup is set for Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Since our fabulous May food festival got temporarily knocked out of the loop due to the global pandemic, Philipon says that the church has created an amazing opportunity for the city to take a moment and enjoy Greek favorites like Yia-Yia’s meatballs, stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, cheese and spinach tiropita and of course, baklava!
Online ordering is available at https://www.nashuagreekfestival.com/.
Call-in ordering is also open on the days of the event at 889-4000. Please place your order before arriving at the church.
Let’s all enjoy a big fat Greek celebration the socially distant way! OPA!
Joan Stylianos is a Nashua native. Her column is published weekly. She can be reached at jtania512@gmail.com.