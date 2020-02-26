Like most of you, when duty calls, I’m a team player, but for this one, I’m sitting it out.
Maybe you’d like to participate in the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s annual wild turkey winter flock online survey. Actually, we’re in the middle of it, and counting ends on March 31.
A few years ago in late spring, I spotted a flock of three hanging out and taking their sweet time visiting various neighbors’ yards and foraging on the ground for food. I watched one take a dust bath, which is a grooming thing as the bird flaps about frantically in the dirt.
At the time, I couldn’t figure out what the animal was doing. It both fascinated and freaked me out because these are rather large fowl, and I had never seen a wild turkey before, and the three were just yards away. Of course, I was looking from the safety of my window and didn’t dare venture out.
Eventually, the trio with their languid gait and long, leathery necks slowly made their way down the street and back into the wooded area of Fields Grove.
I recall a few years prior about an aggressive wild turkey chasing folks around the Rivier University campus and nearby Hayward’s Ice Cream, a popular spot.
Friends and relatives know my fear of especially large birds and think it’s hilarious. They send me videos of turkey sightings in their neighborhoods, and a few call me when one or two are in their backyards. They enjoy seeing New Hampshire’s wildlife roaming about in healthy numbers, and they aren’t alone.
Fish and Game includes a question on the survey about people’s preferences for wild turkey. And no, I’m not referring to the popular bourbon called Wild Turkey.
In 2018, these were the survey’s results:
60.78% strongly liked turkeys.
29.03% liked turkeys
9.08% neither like nor disliked turkeys
Only 1.10% of respondents disliked turkeys
According to The Associated Press, in 2019 the department received 486 reports totaling 9,833 birds in the state. Most of these birds were spotted in the southeastern corner of the map, including Nashua.
This is a wild turkey kind of winter because we haven’t had too much snow, which means that the birds are freer to move about to find food. But that makes them harder to spot because they’re not staying in one place.
If you take the survey, you’ll be asked to keep a count and report the number of turkeys you observe in the flock, their location, the habitat type the birds were seen in and what the turkeys were feeding on.
To participate in the Winter Turkey Flock Survey 2020, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/winter_flock_2020