If you didn't get a chance to fill up the tank and head to "the Kanc," you can still catch some stunning fall foliage here in the Gate City.
The 34-mile, iconic Kancamagus Highway on Route 112 has always been considered the ultimate road for leaf-peeping across New Hampshire. My dad would load up the station wagon and off we'd go.
He was always taking us for a "surprise ride" across the Granite State. I recall our family heading to the Lake Sunapee region and stopping by to walk around the Dartmouth College campus and go into the Hood Museum of Art one autumn day.
That was the closest I would ever get to the hallowed halls of a prestigious Ivy League school.
Around here, you can head to Greeley Park, or go for a jog or stroll along Concord Street to delight in the autumn abundance provided by Mother Nature.
The north end remains my favorite part of Nashua. I hold fond memories of walking with my friends through piles of leaves crunching under our feet in the crisp evening air along North Common as we headed to Friday night high school football games at Holman Stadium.
Another quick foliage-peeping jaunt begins on West Hollis Street. Pack the kids in the car, and head southwest on 111W. You will observe lines of gorgeous trees with leaves in colorful golds, reds, purples and oranges along the way as you cross the border into the charming town of Pepperell, Mass.
Our local cemeteries also offer gorgeous foliage, with a variety of striking maple trees showing offer their autumn brilliance. If you're looking for tranquility and a safe place to walk around, check out Edgewood or Woodlawn cemeteries.
Let's face it, 2020 has presented many challenges to the way we all approach daily life.
Take, for example, Milford's Pumpkin Festival, right next door to us. The town was looking forward to its biggest weekend event of the year, where many folks from Nashua and the area head for "spooktacular" fun.
The Columbus Day weekend festival features live music and entertainment, food, beer and wine tasting, the Great Pumpkin Weigh-In, and more.
This time, the event was held virtually, with all of the performances posted on the festival's Facebook page.
That's alright, the Milford Pumpkin Festival will return stronger than ever in 2021.