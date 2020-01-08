ENTERING A NEW DECADE, Nashua is growing by leaps and bounds.
Last week, I noticed another Eastern cottontail rabbit hopping along the sidewalk after midnight, leaving its tiny tracks in the sleet and snow as it disappeared behind a rhododendron bush.
Zoologists around here say it’s a good sign that the once-endangered species is bounding back.
It also looks like Nashua’s finest have outgrown their “habitat.”
A new police station could be in order, with the ball getting started rolling in 2020. The facility, located at 28 Officer James Roche Drive, needs a lot more room, and now officials are studying whether building up by adding another floor or two would be feasible.
The Gate City is bursting at the seams, with space becoming a precious commodity in 2020.
Then there is Elm Street Middle School, and the Board of Aldermen’s recent decision to eventually bid farewell to the educational landmark. It’s not worth undertaking a huge and costly renovation of the school, or as Alderman-at-Large Ben Clemons said, “The time to do this is right now.”
The board unanimously approved a plan to spend $118 million to construct a new middle school and expand two existing middle schools to accommodate a swelling student population.
That means the grand brick school building could be repurposed into apartments, torn down headed to some other fate. That pains me, but Nashua is moving ahead in 2020, and sentimental attachment doesn’t take precedence.
The city’s Division of Public Works has been feeling the squeeze for several years now, outgrowing its spaces and looking for a new home, ideally in a public works office facility built at the Nashua Four Hills Landfill sometime by 2022.
The money ball continues rolling there, too, as the aldermen recently gave the thumbs-up to two bonds for the DPW project, including one that covers improvements to the Four Hills Landfill.
On Main Street, another Dunkin’ is expected to soon be open, about a hop, skip and a jump across from Southern NH Medical Center. It could be a tight squeeze, given the size of the site.
Main Street in that area already is congested, but that’s what happens with growth and why we have traffic engineers.