A few columns ago, I had mentioned that the late Sam Tamposi, the well-known real estate developer who helped spur economic growth across the state in the 1960s and 1970s, had a water supply reserve named after him in New Hampshire.
But his legacy today extends far beyond those 1,400 acres of land that the Tamposi family had donated to the Town of Barrington in honor of their father.
I got to chatting with Sam Tamposi Jr., president of The Tamposi Company, about his dad. He and I both had fathers who grew up during the Greatest Generation when men and women were defined by the impact of the Great Depression and World War II.
They didn’t have much money and “learned the value of a dollar, frugality and that the important things in life were family, honor, civic responsibility and generosity versus material attachments,” Sam Jr. said.
The late former U.S. Senator Warren Rudman, told the NY Times in Tamposi’s 1995 obituary that the real estate developer had “brought more jobs to New Hampshire than all of the economic authorities in all of the state’s cities and townships put together.....He loved to build things, things that would be of value.”
But giving back was also part of the deal.
For example, Sam Jr. recalls the day he and his father met with the Dublin, N.H., Conservation Commission in 1978 to finalize a gift of 43 acres of land known as the “Dublin Reservoir.” Tamposi and developer Jerry Nash also donated 152 acres of land off Grater Road in Merrimack, N.H., to the Conservancy Foundation on Dec. 21, 1994, as well as 16 acres of land comprising Round Pond off Amherst Street in Nashua on Dec. 27, 1977.
And the Tamposi family continues to embrace their father’s values of good stewardship quietly and without any fanfare.
From July 1998 through January 2005, the family donated more than 3,295 acres of land having a value of more than $15 million dollars to N.H. cities, towns and conservation commissions as well as several land donations to Citrus County, Florida.
“One property that my dad held dear was the 364 acres we donated in January 2005 in Antrim, N.H., which encompasses the top of Bald Mountain. I hiked this property several times with my dad, and he had visions of building a small cabin at the top. There are tremendous views from the peak. The Audubon Society named one of the trails (1-3/4 mile hike) from the base of Willard Pond (a beautiful 100-acre lake) to the peak of Bald Mountain “The Tamposi Trail.”
It’s an impressive legacy and footprint, and perhaps, Mr, Tamposi’s epitaph says it best: “A man of vision.”