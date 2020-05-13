GREEKS COME FROM a culture steeped in tradition, ritual and superstition.
My mom, Effie, and her sisters Mary and Sophie, the Lazous girls of Manchester, grew up believing that you always “go out the door you came in,” or bad luck would follow.
But “the mati” was the biggest superstition of them all.
The Evil Eye has been a part of Greek culture dating back to around 6th century BC. It’s a curse delivered by a malicious glare, usually one inspired by jealousy. The mati can also be wrapped in a compliment, such as admiring a newborn.
To repel the Evil Eye, some Greeks will make the spitting sound of “ftou, ftou, ftou.”
“Ftou sou na min se matiaso” Greeks will say, usually after paying you a compliment. “I’ll spit on you so I don’t put the Evil Eye on you.”
A number of local Greek folks (like me) grew up believing in the power of the curse.
I started wearing my Evil Eye bracelet with the ocular amulets back in late March when the coronavirus pandemic began picking up steam here in the Granite State. I have not removed it since, and I’m not taking any chances.
My cousin Alyssa gifted me with the beautiful bracelet several years ago. It is made of sterling silver and features 11 black matis (charms). And I have recently noticed other women around Nashua wearing the ocular jewelry, which appears to be gaining as a modern universal protector.
Blue-eyed people are believed to be masters at delivering the curse, according to ancient history because that eye color is a genetic rarity in the Mediterranean region. That is why you’ll find most Evil Eye amulets made in blue-eyed symbols to offer protection against the glare.
The malignity of the Evil Eye is even mentioned in the Bible during Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount in Matt 6:22-23: “If, however, your Eye is Evil, your entire body will be full of darkness.”
Celebrities including model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik are wearing Evil Eye charms during these uncertain global times. The couple recently announced they’re expecting a baby girl and showed off matching, diamond-studded, Evil Eye bracelets on their Instagram website.
Jeweler-to-the-stars George Khalife told the New York Post that he designed the pair’s bracelets because, “We’re all Middle Eastern, so in our culture, we believe they ward away jealousy and keep haters away. And you know everybody’s going to be talking about them — all eyes on them.”
By the way, if you stop by and visit me, you’re gonna head out the same door you came in.
Just saying...